FROZEN SOUL Announces New Album 'No Place Of Warmth', Recruits MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE's GERARD WAY For Title Track

Dallas, Texas's beloved death metal/hardcore unit FROZEN SOUL has announced "No Place Of Warmth", a monolithic, majestic and exigent collection of anthems built on the perfect blend of ferocity and subtle melody, allowing soaring guitar leads to guide a lantern through the dark chasm of merciless riffs. Across its third full-length studio album, FROZEN SOUL tells tales of the dark territories that come with dealing with the everyday struggle. It surveys the wasteland in the wake of their triumph and is an open letter to fans that decries life's cold realities yet gives them the tools and the motivation to conquer on their own.

Album opener and title track "No Place Of Warmth" features Gerard Way (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE) and is "about life at its coldest and the choice you have to let it consume you, or to use it to find warmth in a world that feels void of it. Life is always coming at you, and death doesn't stop — you might slow it down, but it's always coming — so you have to make the best out of it and march on," reveals FROZEN SOUL vocalist Chad Green.

Green collaborated with director Brendan McGowen to bring the concept of "No Place Of Warmth" to life visually. Actor London Smith from FROZEN SOUL's 2023 "Morbid Effigy" returns, this time to play Death.

"The lead character attempts to keep her dagger with rosary beads away from Death, as a stand to say we won't be afraid of what's coming and we will live happy with the memories and experiences of our time here," Green explains.

Of the collaboration with Way, Green adds: "We met Gerard a couple of years ago and have become friends. I knew he had a love for metal, so I spun the idea to him about singing in a FROZEN SOUL song and he was stoked! Gerard is an amazing artist and musician whose creative vision has shaped generations and more to come."

"No Place Of Warmth (feat. Gerard Way)" is available today across all digital platforms and is the follow up to FROZEN SOUL's 53-second anti-authoritarianism anthem "Absolute Zero" which was released earlier this month.

"No Place Of Warmth" will be released on May 8 via Century Media Records.

In five short years, FROZEN SOUL's brand of all inclusive, in-your-face death metal has captured the attention of countless fans of extreme music globally. Their latest entry, "No Place Of Warmth", is their most definitive and defiant record to date. At the center of it all is vocalist Chad Green, whose sandpaper-y bellow sits somewhere between spiritual guide, dungeon master and soothsayer, delivering tales of unending battles and vanquishing foes. Musically, "No Place Of Warmth" is staunchly death metal, leaning into the unchecked aggression of hardcore punk while maintaining the band's Texas-sized sound mixing classic American death metal (OBITUARY, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MORTICIAN, MORTA SKULD) and early Earache ruination (CARCASS, BOLT THROWER).

"No Place Of Warmth" sees FROZEN SOUL distilled to its primordial essence — a brigade of road-wisened soldiers who've been to the frontlines enough and know exactly how to attack in their next barbaric sortie. The result is a more menacing version of the band hellbent on shock and awe and maximal minimalism — across eleven new songs, FROZEN SOUL keep it brief and focused, emphasizing brutality but with an ear for hooks. "No Place Of Warmth" is a pinnacle for the band, and a shining example of flawless execution, in line with classics like "Tomb Of The Mutilated", "Cause Of Death", "Heartwork" and "Hacked Up For BBQ".

"Our mindset was to stop overthinking it and trying to write the most epic song," recalls Green.

While the title "No Place Of Warmth" may hint towards subject matter on a glacial terra incognita, ever-expanding and devoid of signs of life, the record is also very much the opposite.

"Each song on this record has its own meaning and influences that helped make them what they are, but in their essence are written to give the listener that extra push and power they need to fight those everyday battles. These songs are built to say 'We won't be swept away by its winds; we can and we will move forward,'" says Green emphatically.

This time around they've brought a gang to join them. For their latest effort, the band grabbed a trio of incredible collaborators for inclusion — Gerard Way of MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, Devin Swank from SANGUISUGABOGG and Robb Flynn from MACHINE HEAD. Though each adds their distinctive swagger to the LP, none can overshadow the mechanized killing machine behind FROZEN SOUL.

"Anytime we have features, it's with friends and bands that we love and respect who share the same feelings and emotion that we're trying to get across in the song," says Green. "Gerard, Robb and Devin all added their own unique styles and love into the songs and really helped bring them to life. It was an absolute pleasure working with them."

FROZEN SOUL looked to noted producer Josh Schroeder and Random Awesome Studios to do the heavy lifting with "No Place Of Warmth", spending six weeks in Midland, Michigan for the recording. The session proved to be a bit different than those before, as FROZEN SOUL entered the studio's halls with a bit of a blank slate, having used much of what they had written to date after years of focused touring and recording. As a result, the band wrote every night and during the day in Midland, working with Schroder to tune the songs and going off of instinct, instead of working and tuning an unfinished idea to death.

"We took this opportunity to change and try new things — we would go into the basement of where we were staying and just write and immediately we started catching our groove," states Green.

FROZEN SOUL's fresh and live theatrical take on old-school death metal has earned them sold out tours and support slots with an array of heavy staples like DYING FETUS, BLOOD INCANTATION, OBITUARY, AMON AMARTH, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and NAPALM DEATH, just to name a few. Their breakout EP, "Encased In Ice" (2019),and two full-lengths, "Crypt Of Ice" (2021) and "Glacial Domination" (2023),a festival of their own in Wrecking Ball Metal Madness, and now "No Place Of Warmth", cement FROZEN SOUL as a leading force of metal's next generation. This April they will cross the States with Sweden's AVATAR and FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE.

"No Place Of Warmth" track listing:

01. No Place Of Warmth (feat. Gerard Way)

02. Invoke War (feat. MACHINE HEAD)

03. Absolute Zero

04. Dreadnought (feat. SANGUISUGABOGG)

05. Chaos Will Reign

06. Eyes Of Despair

07. Ethereal Dreams

08. Skinned By The Wind

09. Deathweaver

10. Frost Forged

11. Killin' Time (Until It's Time To Kill)

FROZEN SOUL is:

Chad Green - vocals

Michael Munday - guitars

Chris Bonner - guitars

Samantha Mobley - bass

Matt Dennar – drums

Photo credit: Kate Russell