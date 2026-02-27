THE HU Featured In 'Pray To The Sun' Anthem From NETFLIX's 'One Piece'

Emmy-winning composers, songwriters and producers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli have shared "Pray To The Sun", the first offering from the season two soundtrack to Netflix's hit series "One Piece". After creating the soundtrack for the first season of the live-action adaptation, the duo is back to score the show's highly anticipated second season. Featuring Declan De Barra and Mongolian folk metal band THE HU, "Pray To The Sun" is a fierce anthem that sets the tone for epic battles to come.

Netflix's epic high-seas pirate adventure "One Piece" returns for Season 2 — unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

"Pray To The Sun" brings together THE HU's unmistakable, raw throat-singing power and modern metal energy with Declan De Barra's primal vocals in a thunderous collision of two giant forces. It's a ferocious anthem for the Viking giants of Elbaf — warriors who worship the Sun God, hence the repeated "Pray To The Sun" chorus, and live by an unbreakable code of honor: to fight to the end and die a warrior's death.

Belousova and Ostinelli comment: "With throat singing, nyckelharpa, tagelharpas, hurdy-gurdy, morin khuur (horse-head fiddle),tovshuur (Mongolian guitar),tsuur (end-blown flute),and jaw harp, it's an explosive anthem! We've greatly admired THE HU for years and had been waiting for the right project to collaborate. Their fusion of ancient Mongolian tradition and modern metal felt like a perfect match for the two fan-favorite Viking giants of Elbaf, making 'Pray To The Sun' feel both visceral and utterly contemporary — defining the song and its characters through their signature vocal and instrumental palette."

Belousova and Ostinelli continue: "'One Piece: Into The Grand Line' is the most ambitious and adventurous musical world we've ever built. The scale of this season's music production and recording was massive: a 90-piece orchestra, five choirs (women, men, full choir, children — and yes, Vikings!!),an electrifying big band, virtuosic soloists, original songs, and extraordinary featured artists. We spent over 140 hours recording overnight for the orchestra and choirs alone — and that doesn't even count any of our daytime sessions — because we wanted this soundtrack to feel as vast, emotional, and wildly alive as the 'One Piece' universe itself."

Netflix's live-action adaptation of "One Piece" is based on Japan's highest-selling manga series of all time by Eiichiro Oda, with over 100 volumes and 500 million copies sold worldwide. The epic high-seas adventure follows Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to find the legendary fabled treasure, the One Piece, and become King Of The Pirates. The beloved franchise has a vast multigenerational global fanbase. Upon its debut in 2023, the Netflix live action series became a global phenomenon, spending eight weeks in the Global Top 10, reaching the top 10 in all 93 countries and No. 1 in over 75 countries and making history as the first Netflix English-language series to debut at No. 1 in Japan. The show has over 100 million views and is one of Netflix's most downloaded shows of all time. "One Piece" was nominated for 11 awards at the Children's & Family Emmy Awards, including "Outstanding Young Teen Series". The beloved adaptation offers fans ways to engage year-round, off screen, with a brand new immersive experience set to open at Netflix House later this year and fans can bring the world of the live-action show into their everyday lives with products like LEGO, Moose Toys and more; at Netflix Shop and retailers worldwide. "One Piece" returns for its highly anticipated second season on March 10, 2026 and has been renewed for season 3. The show is created in partnership with Shueisha and is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner).

Photo credit: Blguunee Hiroshi (courtesy of Better Noise Music)