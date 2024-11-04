GARY HOLT, DAVID ELLEFSON And ERIC 'A.K.' KNUTSON Among 2025 EXTREME MUSIC AWARDS Presenters

Albany, New York's annual music event the Extreme Music Awards is gaining more momentum. What started as a way to honor local musicians has now grown to attract some of the biggest names in heavy music.

The stage is set for January 11, 2025 at the Capital District's premier music venue, Empire Live, for the second annual installment of the Extreme Music Awards, following up the breakout success of 2024's inaugural campaign. For this upcoming EMAs, notables from "Big Four" thrash legends SLAYER, MEGADETH and ANTHRAX will be in attendance, among a who's who of heavy musicians, to honor the very best in Northeast region extreme music.

The incredible list of 2025 Extreme Music Awards presenters include:

* Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS)

* David Ellefson (MEGADETH)

* Jonathan Donais (ANTHRAX)

* Jason Bittner (OVERKILL, SHADOWS FALL, CATEGORY 7)

* Matt Byrne (HATEBREED)

* Mike Orlando (CATEGORY 7, ADRENALINE MOB)

* Craig Setari (SICK OF IT ALL)

* Hoya Roc and Danny Diablo (MADBALL, SKARHEAD, SMOKE AD)

* Brian Fair (SHADOWS FALL)

* Eric "A.K." Knutson (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM)

* James "Sitkman" Ramen (FURY OF FIVE)

* Joe Keyser and Noah Carpenter (SKINLESS)

* Joe Altier (BRAND NEW SIN)

* Paul Delaney (BLACK ANVIL)

* Ian McFarland (award-winning film and music producer and director)

And more to be announced.

Nominations are still open for the 2025 EMAs. The public can cast their ballot at this location to support their favorite regional artists.

The Extreme Music Awards is the culmination of the collaboration between Upstate Black And Blue Productions, RadioRadioX, 93.9 WABY, That Fuzzing Rock Show and 518Scene.com. 2025 marks the second year of this amazing event, which celebrates all things metal, punk and hardcore in the greater 518 capital region of upstate New York. The second-annual EMAs will be held at Albany, New York's Empire Live — the home of metal, punk and hardcore in upstate New York — on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Here is your chance to show support for the underdogs and be a part of the biggest 518 event of the year.