GARY HOLT: Why I'm Convinced There Were At Least Three Different LEMMYs

Banger TV has uploaded a video of Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER),Nick Oliveri (STÖNER, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, KYUSS) and Kyle and Kelley Juett (MOTHERSHIP) sharing their MOTÖRHEAD stories and love for the Lemmy-fronted band.

Holt said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm convinced, and have been for decades, that there's more than one Lemmy, or at least there was.

"We [in EXODUS] used, back in the day, to squander more money on tours," he continued. "When we did a European tour, we insisted that we had to spend a week in London first — to acclimate to the time change. Basically, it was us partying like fucking animals for five to seven days. This was when Lemmy still lived in England and London. And we'd go out to a bar and there's Lemmy. We'd go up and hang out [with] him, do some drugs or whatever and have some drinks. [We'd tell him] 'We're gonna go to this other place.' 'All right. See you guys later.' And we'd get there and he's already sitting at the bar; I mean, he's been there for an hour. And then we went to another place and he's there ahead of us, and we left him sitting at the bar. And ever since then we're convinced that there's at least three different Lemmys, 'cause he couldn't possibly have done it. But, you know, Lemmyis God, so…"

An official video for a cover of MOTÖRHEAD's "Ace Of Spades" by Philip H. Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA),Holt, Chuck Garric (ALICE COOPER),Sacha Dunable (INTRONAUT),Oliveri (STÖNER, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, KYUSS),Dwid Hellion (INTEGRITY),and Zach Wheeler and Tom Polzine (HOWLING GIANT) can be seen below. The track is taken from the MOTÖRHEAD tribute album, "Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead", which was released on June 19 via the new in-house label, Psycho Waxx, created by the founders of Psycho Las Vegas festival.

"Ace Of Spades" is one of rock and roll's most beloved and sacred anthems. Covering the bombastic ode to gamblers everywhere is a heavy crown to bear for any musician up for the task. That's why when Psycho Waxx proposed this sacred rite, it was asked of Psycho Las Vegas's most prestigious alumni and metal heavyweights. Rockers whose cred cannot be questioned were challenged to make this legendary piece of music sound fresh, heavy and ring true to MOTÖRHEAD fans all over the world.

Every rock and roll all-star featured on the song contributes a different offering in worship of Lemmy. Anselmo's jagged molasses vocals bounce off Hellion's demon howls while Holt's signature shredding gives the track an extreme outlaw's metallic edge. If you hear that desert rock vibe with a hardcore kick in it, you got Oliveri to thank for that. Kelley and Kyle Juett from MOTHERSHIP contribute the space rock rhythms that blast this message off through the atmosphere to deliver it straight to Lemmy. Wheeler and Polzine contribute HOWLING GIANT's crushing rock and roll to keep the track grounded close to the Earth, adding that massive, unmistakable groove. Sprinkle in Dunable's awesome virtuosity on guitar and Garric's legendary bass and you have a recipe for one of the greatest covers in rock and metal history.

MOTÖRHEAD was a dream headliner for the very first Psycho Las Vegas in 2016, and when the world lost the legendary Lemmy Kilmister, his band became an essential part of Psycho's DNA. In commemoration of Lemmy's legacy, Psycho Waxx is unleashing a double album of MOTÖRHEAD tracks by some of the festival's biggest bombers, being cut during the fest last year (August 20-22, 2021) at National Southwestern Recording in downtown Vegas.

"Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead" track listing:

01. KING DUDE - Killed by Death

02. STÖNER - R.A.M.O.N.E.S.

03. HIGH ON FIRE - Iron Fist

04. CEPHALIC CARNAGE - Order / Fade to Black

05. EYEHATEGOD -Motörhead

06. LORD BUFFALO - God Was Never On Your Side

07. HOWLING GIANT w/ Chuck Garric & Calico Cooper - Love Me Like A Reptile

08. MOTHERSHIP - Bomber

09. FOIE GRAS - Born to Lose

10. PSYCHLONA - Iron Horse

11. BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT w/ Matt Pike - Please Don't Touch

12. CREEPING DEATH - In the Name of Tragedy

13. THE BRIDGE CITY SINNERS - Go to Hell

14. EXHORDER - Sacrifice

15. DEATH BY STEREO - Born to Raise Hell

16. MIDNIGHT - Dirty Love

17. RELAXER - America

18. Phil Anselmo / Gary Holt / Kelley Juett / Sacha Dunable / Tom Polzine / Nick Oliveri / Dwid Hellion / Kyle Juett / Chuck Garric / Zach Wheeler - Ace Of Spades