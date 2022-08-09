RAZOR Announces First New Album In 25 Years, 'Cycle Of Contempt'

Canadian thrash metal veterans RAZOR will release "Cycle Of Contempt", on September 23 via Relapse. "Cycle Of Contempt" is a direct, cutthroat record that pulls no punches and takes no prisoners.

The official lyric video for the song "Flames Of Hatred" can be seen below.

RAZOR guitarist Dave Carlo said: "We are so psyched to finally offer this recording to our awesome and patient fanbase! It was our pleasure to make this for you and we sincerely hope you feel it was worth the wait. Play it loud my friends!"

From the catchy, concise riffs and insistent beats of album opener "Flames Of Hatred" to the double-barreled assault, muted power chord chugging and combative gang vocal of album closer "King Shit", "Cycle Of Contempt" is a trenchant reminder of a time when clubs around the world were packed with long-haired bands that played as fast as they could to mosh pits that spun and tumbled like clothes in a short-circuiting dryer.

As energetic and exciting as "Evil Invaders" and as urgent and powerful as RAZOR's 1989 speed-fest "Violent Restitution", "Cycle Of Contempt" showcases a band that never stopped spewing venom.

"I tried to write songs that everybody could listen to and say, 'Yeah, I know a guy who's done that to me or done this, or I know that situation. I can relate to that,'" Carlo said. "And I didn’t want to make everything specifically about me because when you do that, you exclude people. I wanted to include everyone that’s ever felt pissed off about anything."

An unrelenting slab of old-school thrash that showcases RAZOR's encyclopedic knowledge of the past along with Carlo's growth as a songwriter, player, and lyricist, "Cycle Of Contempt" is here to show that RAZOR are as dominating as ever.

"Cycle Of Contempt" track listing:

01. Flames of Hatred

02. Jabroni

03. Off My Meds

04. A Bitter Pill

05. Crossed

06. First Rate Hate

07. Cycle of Contempt

08. Punch Your Face In

09. All Fist Fighting

10. Darkness Falls

11. King Shit

Formed in 1984 in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, RAZOR split up in 1992, but reformed in the late 1990s to record another album, titled "Decibels", in 1997. The band dissolved again, and reformed in 2005.

Carlo has been the only permanent member in the band's 38-year history.