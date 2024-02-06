  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

GARY MOORE Fans Launch Crowdfunding Appeal For Statue Campaign

February 6, 2024

Fans behind the campaign to erect a statue of guitar legend Gary Moore in his native city of Belfast have launched an online crowdfunding appeal on the 13th anniversary of the star's passing in 2011.

The Wild Frontier Memorial Project has been raising money via tribute gigs in Dublin and Belfast but with declarations of support from some Belfast politicians, and musicians, including former THIN LIZZY guitarist Scott Gorham and ex-WHITESNAKE and DIO axeman Doug Aldrich, the group is taking its efforts online.

Former THIN LIZZY guitarist Gary Moore was born and raised in Belfast in 1952 and carved an illustrious career with notable stints in bands such as SKID ROW and G-FORCE, as well as flourishing as a rock and blues solo artist. His ground-breaking 1990 album "Still Got The Blues" remains popular today, having sold over three million copies to date.

Renowned for seamlessly transitioning between heavy rock and blues genres, Moore took his denim-and-leather-clad fans on a remarkable musical journey that led to collaborations with icons like B.B. King, Albert King, Peter Green, Glenn Hughes, Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton.

The Wild Frontier Memorial Project, endorsed by Moore's son Jack and sister Patricia, has also gained support from the Green Party and The Alliance Party in Belfast.

Srón Quigley, who, with Patricia Moore, co-founded The Wild Frontier Memorial Project, said: "This is an exciting time for the campaign to honor the legend Gary Moore with a statue in Belfast. We want to celebrate his memorable music, his remarkable talent, and with his legacy, inspire new generations of musicians.

"Belfast is a city rich with music history and talent and we believe visitors to the city will warmly welcome a statue of Gary Moore as much as the people of Belfast. We know Gary has a worldwide fanbase and our new online crowdfunding appeal will allow them to show their support and love for Gary Moore."

Thus far, The Wild Frontier Memorial Project has raised over 7,000 euros for a statue of Gary Moore.

The statue is expected to cost in the region of 80,000 euros.

The campaign's new online crowdfunding is hosted on iDonate.ie.

Moore passed away in his sleep on February 6, 2011, hours after checking into the five-star Kempinski Hotel in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, Spain with a female friend. He reportedly suffered a heart attack brought on by a massive amount of alcohol he consumed prior to being found dead in bed.

Gary Moore photo courtesy of Mascot Label Group

Find more on Gary moore
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).