GARY MOORE Fans Launch Crowdfunding Appeal For Statue Campaign

Fans behind the campaign to erect a statue of guitar legend Gary Moore in his native city of Belfast have launched an online crowdfunding appeal on the 13th anniversary of the star's passing in 2011.

The Wild Frontier Memorial Project has been raising money via tribute gigs in Dublin and Belfast but with declarations of support from some Belfast politicians, and musicians, including former THIN LIZZY guitarist Scott Gorham and ex-WHITESNAKE and DIO axeman Doug Aldrich, the group is taking its efforts online.

Former THIN LIZZY guitarist Gary Moore was born and raised in Belfast in 1952 and carved an illustrious career with notable stints in bands such as SKID ROW and G-FORCE, as well as flourishing as a rock and blues solo artist. His ground-breaking 1990 album "Still Got The Blues" remains popular today, having sold over three million copies to date.

Renowned for seamlessly transitioning between heavy rock and blues genres, Moore took his denim-and-leather-clad fans on a remarkable musical journey that led to collaborations with icons like B.B. King, Albert King, Peter Green, Glenn Hughes, Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton.

The Wild Frontier Memorial Project, endorsed by Moore's son Jack and sister Patricia, has also gained support from the Green Party and The Alliance Party in Belfast.

Srón Quigley, who, with Patricia Moore, co-founded The Wild Frontier Memorial Project, said: "This is an exciting time for the campaign to honor the legend Gary Moore with a statue in Belfast. We want to celebrate his memorable music, his remarkable talent, and with his legacy, inspire new generations of musicians.

"Belfast is a city rich with music history and talent and we believe visitors to the city will warmly welcome a statue of Gary Moore as much as the people of Belfast. We know Gary has a worldwide fanbase and our new online crowdfunding appeal will allow them to show their support and love for Gary Moore."

Thus far, The Wild Frontier Memorial Project has raised over 7,000 euros for a statue of Gary Moore.

The statue is expected to cost in the region of 80,000 euros.

The campaign's new online crowdfunding is hosted on iDonate.ie.

Moore passed away in his sleep on February 6, 2011, hours after checking into the five-star Kempinski Hotel in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, Spain with a female friend. He reportedly suffered a heart attack brought on by a massive amount of alcohol he consumed prior to being found dead in bed.

