GAVIN ROSSDALE Says BUSH's New Single Will Arrive This Summer

BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale spoke to Germany's Radio Bob! about the band's upcoming follow-up to 2020's "The Kingdom" album. He said: "I just got the green light for the first song. We just finished the record. Two weeks ago, we played two songs for the label. And they said, 'Oh, can you give us…' The usual — they always a little more. So we did a couple of more songs. I just got a text that they love it… It's done. It's written. It's recorded."

As for when fans can expect to hear new music, Rossdale said: "It's imminent. So it's done. But definitely this year, or this summer, we'll have a single. New single this summer. And then the [full] record whenever it makes sense."

Regarding the musical direction of the new BUSH material, Gavin said: "I think I had so much fun to make it heavy that I just stayed heavy and stayed with heavy tuning and strong riffs — stuff [that will go over well at] festivals. I just like it to be exciting and really driving. So it's similar to the last one. If you liked the last one, that level of heavy, then it's like that."

Three months ago, Rossdale told Australia's May The Rock Be With You that he had written 18 songs for BUSH's next album. He also said that he tried to keep the musical direction of the new BUSH music similar to that of "The Kingdom". "It's all like that," he said. "I like that. So I've kept it in that vein. That was the launchpad. That was it. I was, like, 'I'm off.' I've got maybe two ballady, two softer songs, slower songs, but they're weird."

He continued: "I've got a studio in my house now and it's been such an amazing time. You have the tools at your fingertips now to make songs and make music. It's just staggering. It's so much fun."

In November 2020, BUSH played two drive-in shows across Southern California to celebrate the release of "The Kingdom Deluxe Edition". The record featured six bonus songs, including "Heroes", a special tribute to David Bowie, as well as live performances of the title track "The Kingdom" and hard-charging single "Flowers On A Grave", which went Top 10 on Active Rock Radio.

BUSH's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released four albums since reforming.

The first single from "The Kingdom", "Flowers On A Grave", was unveiled in March 2020. The track, co-produced by Erik Ron and Rossdale, was the follow-up to "Bullet Holes", heard atop the end credits to "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum".

Rossdale recently announced that he will host a cooking show. The program, dubbed "E.A.T. With Gavin Rossdale", will feature the musician inviting luminaries, celebrities and other members of the public to his home in the Hollywood Hills, where he will provide them with a dish he prepared himself.

Rossdale has already started filming the show, with Roundtable Entertainment producing the series.