GEEZER BUTLER On Possibility Of BLACK SABBATH Performing Again: 'I Just Cannot See It Happening Now At All'

In a new interview with "Rick & Brad" morning show on the Rock 100.5 The KATT radio station in Oklahoma City, Geezer Butler was asked if he thinks there is a chance BLACK SABBATH will perform again, even if it's just a one-off show, or if the band is "put to bed now." The SABBATH bassist responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's put to bed now. I'll never say never, because I've said it so many times before, and then something comes up. But no, I just cannot see it happening now at all.

"I'm gonna be 74 next [month]," he continued. "The others are in the middle 70s. So time starts tolling on your body physically and mentally and everything else. You can't go out and fool the public and pretend that you're really enjoying it when your back is killing you or something. It lets you know that it's time to call it a day."

Butler's autobiography, "Into The Void: From Birth To Black Sabbath - And Beyond", was released on June 6 in North America via HarperCollins imprint Dey Street Books. The book arrived in the United Kingdom on June 8.

A founding member of BLACK SABBATH, Butler is also the lyricist of such SABBATH classics as "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "Paranoid" and others.

Butler, singer Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Tony Iommi reunited in late 2011 and released a comeback album, "13", in June 2013.

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and is currently in remission, can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

Although SABBATH will not tour again, Butler, Osbourne and Iommi have not ruled out recording together.

Geezer is the third member of the original SABBATH lineup to release an autobiography. Ozzy's memoir, "I Am Ozzy", debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times' "Hardcover Nonfiction" best-seller list. The book was published on January 25, 2010 in the U.S., nearly two years after it was first expected to arrive. "I Am Ozzy" chronicled the legendary metal icon's life from his working-class beginnings in Birmingham, England to his initial fame with BLACK SABBATH to his massive solo career and forays into television.

Osbourne won the "Literary Achievement" honor for "I Am Ozzy" at the 2010 Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, California. Ozzy was presented with the award by Sir Ben Kingsley.

Iommi's memoir, "Iron Man: My Journey Through Heaven And Hell With Black Sabbath", was released in hardback in November 2011. It landed at position No. 35 on the New York Times' "Hardcover Nonfiction" best-sellers list. Da Capo reportedly paid a six-figure amount at auction for the rights to the 352-page book, which was described as "'Angela's Ashes' meets 'The Ground Beneath Her Feet' meets 'Spinal Tap'" by Foundry Literary + Media co-founder Peter McGuigan, who completed the North American rights deal for the memoir.