GEMINI SYNDROME Releases New Single 'Carousel'

In the ever-turning wheel of existence, where past, present, and future blur into a singular, cyclical motion, GEMINI SYNDROME — whose current lineup includes COAL CHAMBER guitarist Miguel "Meegs" Rascón — has unveiled its latest offering, "Carousel", a haunting meditation on the cycles we trap ourselves in and the courage it takes to break free.

"I am my own worst enemy."

A confession. A revelation. A truth buried beneath layers of pretense. We sabotage ourselves in the shadows, hiding behind the illusion of control. The turmoil within is relentless, unseen yet omnipresent. "Carousel" rips the mask away, exposing this eternal conflict — the conscious self at war with the unconscious. The driver and the passenger. The master and the captive.

"We can often be our own worst enemies," says GEMINI SYNDROME drummer Brian Steele Medina. "There's this illusion of control, like we're holding the reins, but sometimes we don't realize we're just along for the ride. 'Carousel' captures that duality — the war between who we are and who we want to be."

To break the cycle requires an act of will — but true will is more than defiance; it is surrender. The courage to let go of the illusions that bind us. How can we evolve if we refuse to release the weight of our past? How can we ascend if we remain tethered to a wheel that never stops spinning?

"How can we become better than our present selves, when we live our lives like we're on a carousel?"

The question lingers like an incantation, a challenge to all who dare to listen. "Carousel" is not just a song — it is a rite of passage, a moment of reckoning for those willing to look into the mirror and confront the storm behind their own eyes.

"At some point, you have to face the mirror," GEMINI SYNDROME vocalist Aaron Nordstrom adds. "The song is about that reckoning — when you finally admit that you're the architect of your own suffering. But acknowledgment is the first step to change."

With towering riffs, hypnotic rhythms, and a chorus that lingers like a whispered truth, "Carousel" embodies the struggle between stagnation and self-awareness.

This is the journey of Origin: From Nothingness To Everything — the transmutation of the self through trial and tribulation. The endless fight to wake up, break free, and become more than the sum of our past mistakes.

The ride is not over. But the choice is yours: remain in endless repetition, or shatter the cycle and step beyond.

As GEMINI SYNDROME continues its journey of musical and philosophical alchemy, "Carousel" stands as a call to arms for those willing to step off the loop and forge a new path.