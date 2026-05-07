GENE SIMMONS Confirms KISS Has Recorded A New PAUL STANLEY-Written Song: We Are 'In The Studio Now'

In an interview with KISSbySienna, hosted by KISS superfan Sienna Hernandez, KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons confirmed that new music from the legendary rock band is in the works. He revealed (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "KISS is in the studio now. So we just recorded a new song, as a matter of fact, that Paul [Stanley, KISS guitarist/vocalist] wrote. I can't tell you more about it. And that'll be coming out at some point."

Last month, Gene told Pollstar magazine that "new" KISS songs will be featured the upcoming avatar-based KISS show, which is tentatively scheduled to launch in Las Vegas in 2028. The as-yet unnamed KISS experience will be the first major entry into the U.S. market for Pophouse Entertainment, the Sweden-based music investment firm co-founded by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus.

After Pollstar writer Katherine Turman asked for clarification as to which "new" songs will make an appearance, Gene said: "Exactly what that means, written by us. We have songs done."

KISS hasn't issued a full-length disc of new music since 2012's "Monster", which sold 56,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to land at position No. 3 on The Billboard 200 chart. The band's previous LP, "Sonic Boom", opened with 108,000 units back in October 2009 to enter the chart at No. 2. It was KISS's highest-charting LP ever.

Last November, Stanley was asked by a TMZ "what kind of vibe" the new KISS music would be if he and the rest of KISS decided to write and record something. Paul said: "I think we'd probably go for something that's classic, but everything has to have a beat. You gotta be able to dance to it, but it should still be rock."

As for the lyrical inspiration for hypothetical new KISS material, Stanley said: "Freedom, self-empowerment, enjoying life. That doesn't change. It doesn't matter how old you are. You're supposed to enjoy your life, you're supposed to do things your way. That's timeless. That's rock and roll."

Earlier November 2025, during a question-and-answer session at the "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" event held at the Virgin Hotels resort and casino complex in Las Vegas, Stanley said that "there may be some [KISS] music in the works. We like to tell you what we're doing, the things that are planned," he explained. "The problem is that so much of what we may bring up never comes to fruition, [but] music, yeah, that looks pretty damn… more than possible. Probable. I'm not going to give you any hints, but I only write when there's a project — and I've been writing."

Five years ago, Stanley was far more non-committal about the prospect of new KISS music, saying during a question-and-answer session on the 2021 Kiss Kruise: "Why would we need a new KISS album? Any big classic band with a history, you go, 'Oh, put out a new album.' You know, if THE [ROLLING] STONES put out a new album, you go, 'Oh, that's great. Play 'Brown Sugar'.' … Yeah, maybe not now," apparently referencing the fact that THE ROLLING STONES recently retired one of their most popular songs due to lyrics that depict the horrors of slavery. "But the same is true for us. You can have great songs on the more recent albums, but people then go, 'Great. Play 'Love Gun'Paul's comments during the November 2021 Kiss Kruise echoed those he made in March 2021 when he told USA Today in an interview that he didn't really see a "reason" for KISS to make any new music. "For the most part, when classic bands put out new albums, they're looked at and listened to and thrown away because they don't have the gravitas, they don't have the age that comes with something being a time capsule or being attached to a certain period of your life," he said. "I'm not alone in that. When you see any classic bands on TV or if there's a concert video, turn off the sound and I'll tell you every time they're playing a new song because the audience sits down.

"So it's odd to me that people always want you to do a new album, but then they go, 'That's great. Now play your hits.' So honestly, at this point, there isn't a real reward in it. There's much more of a reward in changing lanes — I'm still going forward. But in terms of recording more KISS material, I kind of go, 'Why?' I thought 'Modern Day Delilah' or 'Hell Or Hallelujah' were as good as anything I've written and as good as anything we recorded, but understandably, it's like new wine. It just hasn't aged. So I'd rather not try to roll a stone up the hill."

Paul had previously expressed uncertainty about the idea of making another KISS album in a number of other interviews a few years ago, telling the "Loudwire Podcast": "If we're going to do an album, it would be because we want to do an album, not because of sales. I think we're living in a time, obviously, now where albums don't sell what they once did, so you either do it because it's a creative outlet and because it satisfies something in you, or not. If you're doing it purely for sales, then you're probably doing it for the wrong reason."

Simmons had agreed with his bandmate, saying a while back in an interview that he was "not incentivized" to release another KISS disc unless there are some major changes in the way music is consumed. He said: "The idea that you work your ass off and then someone with freckles on their face decides they want to download your music and file share — that's not what I work for. How'd you like to be a plumber, come over somebody's house and work all day to fix their plumbing and then when it's time to get paid, they say, 'No, I just wanted to say thank you.' No."

Two years after the completion of their five-year, 250-date "End Of The Road" farewell tour with two shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden, KISS returned to the stage at their "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" event, which was held in November 2025 at the Virgin Hotels resort and casino complex in Las Vegas. After an hourlong acoustic performance on November 14, 2025, the band played an 85-minute set — their first "unmasked" electric concert on land in 30 years — the following night, where they were joined by former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick on two songs ("Lick It Up" and "Rock And Roll All Nite").

The 2026 edition of "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" will be held November 13-15 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. This time, the event will introduce an expanded and immersive KISSperience featuring artist panels and Q&As, a look-alike contest, KISS karaoke, "Ask Doc" sessions with longtime KISS manager Doc McGhee, artist meet-and-greets and late-night DJs. The event will also include interactive exhibits, a merch store and a "Future Of KISS" panel.

"KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" will feature two unmasked shows with the band, in addition to a powerhouse lineup of special guests and performers, including an Ace Frehley all-star tribute after the original KISS guitarist died at age 74 on October 16, 2025, weeks after suffering a fall at his home.

Photo credit: Jen Rosenstein