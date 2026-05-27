Former IRON MAIDEN Singer PAUL DI'ANNO's BATTLEZONE Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of 'Fighting Back'

In 1986, legendary vocalist Paul Di'Anno — who was the unmistakable original voice behind IRON MAIDEN's formative years — launched a bold new chapter with the release of "Fighting Back", the explosive debut album from BATTLEZONE. Following his departure from IRON MAIDEN, Di'Anno refused to look backward. Instead, he forged ahead, assembling BATTLEZONE to deliver a fresh assault of raw British heavy metal power. Originally released through Raw Power Records in the U.K., "Fighting Back" captured Di'Anno's unmistakable grit and intensity while showcasing a revitalized creative fire that reaffirmed his status as one of metal's most commanding frontmen.

Featuring standout tracks including "Welcome To The Battlezone", "Warchild", "Running Blind" and the title anthem "(Forever) Fighting Back", the album fused aggressive riffs, streetwise energy, and melodic power into a statement of resilience and reinvention. Recorded in East London and produced by Ian Richardson alongside the band, the record introduced a formidable lineup featuring guitarists John Hurley and John Wiggins, bassist Pete West and drummer Bob Falck.

Four decades later, "Fighting Back" remains an essential document of 1980s heavy metal and to celebrate this 40th anniversary, Deko Entertainment has remastered and repackaged this landmark release from the former IRON MAIDEN frontman. It will be available in August on 180-gram vinyl in two limited edition colors, CD, and contains the bonus track "Rising Star".

For fans of classic heavy metal, collectors of NWOBHM history, and those who continue to celebrate the enduring legacy of Paul Di'Anno, "Fighting Back" stands as a powerful reminder of an artist who never stopped fighting.

Track listing:

01. (Forever) Fighting Back

02. Welcome To The Battlezone

03. Warchild

04. In The Darkness

05. The Land God Gave To Caine

06. Running Blind

07. Too Much To Heart

08. Voice on the Radio

09. Welfare Warriors

10. Feel The Rock

11. Rising Star (bonus track)

Di'Anno was laid to rest on November 21, 2024 at the City Of London Cemetery And Crematorium in Manor Park, East London, United Kingdom.

Di'Anno, whose real name was Paul Andrews, passed away on October 21, 2024 at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.

An official statement shared to Di'Anno's Facebook page on November 11, 2024 with permission from the late musician's family revealed that his cause of death was caused by a "tear in the sac around the heart."

Born in Chingford, East London on May 17, 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English heavy metal band IRON MAIDEN between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album "Iron Maiden" and the influential follow-up release, "Killers".

Since leaving IRON MAIDEN, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with BATTLEZONE and KILLERS as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

His first career retrospective album, "The Book Of The Beast", was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving IRON MAIDEN.

Photo credit: Marco Benjamin Alvarado (courtesy of Central Press for Conquest Music)