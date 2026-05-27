LIMP BIZKIT's WES BORLAND Partners With JACKSON For His First-Ever Signature King V Guitar

Jackson has announced the Pro Series Signature Wes Borland King V KV in collaboration with LIMP BIZKIT's visionary guitarist Wes Borland. Marking the first-ever signature collaboration between Wes Borland and Jackson, this striking model is crafted to his exact specifications and reflects his boundary-pushing approach to tone and performance. Built for uncompromising power and raw sonic intensity, the Wes Borland King V puts legendary sound and aggressive playability directly into the hands of players who demand more.

"It's taking me a long time to figure out what I need as a guitar player. For me, you just need volume, pickups, locking tremolo system and 24 frets, that's it," said Borland. "Live, it just needs to be as bulletproof as possible.

"I've been very rough with guitars over the years. I've come to realize that the more streamlined our guitars are, the less problems we have on stage…

"Jackson is fun. The over-the-top, shred-a-copter shapes and my outrageous stage costumes pushing the boundaries, this fits in more with that. The way people dress, it affects how you behave, and I think it also changes how I play guitar."

Formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1994, LIMP BIZKIT stands as one of nu-metal's defining bands. At the heart of their sound, Borland's ferocious playing and unmistakable stage presence carve out one of the genre's most recognizable identities. Jackson, long dedicated to crafting premium instruments for the world's most demanding players, is the natural home for Borland's dark, boundary-pushing vision. Together, this first-ever signature model unlocks a piece of Borland's creative DNA, putting unparalleled power and tone directly into players' hands.

Key features include:

Seymour Duncan Invader SH8 Pickup – The powerhouse behind Borland's signature sound, this high-output pickup crushes with massive low-end while maintaining razor-sharp clarity. The Invader's aggressive voicing cuts through any mix, delivering the kind of sonic force the King V was built for.

Recessed Floyd Rose 1500 Series Bridge – Built to handle Borland's trademark dive-bombs, the recessed Floyd Rose 1500 Series Bridge locks tuning in place no matter how extreme players push it.

King V Shape & Upside Down Headstock – The iconic King V's razor-sharp points make a statement as bold as Wes Borland's stage presence, while the reverse headstock and logo give an edgy, unconventional look that's unmistakably different.

Neck-Through Construction – Crafted for the chaos of a live show, the continuous neck-through design with graphite reinforcement ensures every note sustains with purpose, while the neck holds true through the heat, sweat and intensity of a full LIMP BIZKIT set.

"Wes Borland is unlike anyone else in nu-metal — nobody looks or sounds like him," said Peter Wichers, product development manager, Jackson Guitars. "When our artist rep Mike Tempesta introduced Wes to some Jackson Custom Shop guitars, he picked a left-handed King V and modded it for his right-hand playing, which left the headstock logo upside down. He loved it, so we kept it. That happy accident became one of the most iconic details of the whole build. Being involved in the development of his Signature King V has been an incredibly cool project, and I think that shows in every inch of this guitar."

The video below, filmed in São Paulo, Brazil on LIMP BIZKIT's "Loserville: Gringo Papi Tour", captures Wes Borland and LIMP BIZKIT as they ignite a legendary performance powered by his Pro Series Signature King V KV inside a packed stadium blazing with raw energy and explosive fireworks.

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) — whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender, Squier, Gretsch guitars, Jackson, EVH, Charvel, Bigsby and PreSonus — follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2026, Fender celebrates 80 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

Jackson began in the late 1970s when heavy music experienced a virtuosic resurgence in popularity and a small Southern California repair shop became the epicenter of a new level of excellence. When extravagant young guitarists needed more from their instruments, a small staff of highly skilled craftsmen answered the call with a new breed of high-performance custom guitars. From that point on, heavy metal history would be written with Jackson's guitars lauded as the industry's shred machines. Known for their distinctive style and formidable substance, Jackson guitars have melded seamlessly with each and every sonic mutation across the metal genre allowing discerning guitarists everywhere to achieve an explosive sound. Over the years, Jackson has worked with some of the most influential and respected players in the world, and its roster of signature artists boasts guitarists whose impactful and game-changing contributions to heavy metal continue to inspire generations of musicians and fans. Today, Jackson is an owned brand under Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) and with a foundation of premium state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and the industry's finest team of seasoned builders, together they are poised for a new and transformative era.