GENE SIMMONS's MoneyBag Soda Celebrates Shipping One Million Bottles

MoneyBag soda, the premium soda line launched in 2018 by KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons in cooperation with Niagara Falls, New York-based Rock Steady Sodas Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnnie Ryan Bottling Company),recently shipped its millionth bottle.

Simmons said: "Proud to let everyone know that we have sold over 1,000,000 million bottles of our MoneyBag sodas. Come celebrate with us. Go to MoneyBagSodas.com."

Added the MoneyBag soda team: "Gene Simmons is no stranger to selling millions of units. Our MoneyBag sodas team is excited to celebrate this milestone with him. Cheers to the next million bottles!!!"

Over the last few years, the explosion of artist-branded beverages has been incredible. Talking about the challenges of an artist-branded beverage, the MoneyBag soda team said: "In many instances the artists are not too involved with the product and leave it up to the manufacturers. Gene is personally involved with all aspects of MoneyBag sodas business. It is not just putting his name on the product. He has done buyer calls, store appearances, brings customers to KISS shows, does personal videos for all customers to use on social media, etc. Gene also uses his millions of followers on social media to promote product. He is a great business partner. Launching a non-artist brand is more challenging. It is pretty much up to how much cash you have to market. We have many of great stories to talk about."

MoneyBag is made with all-natural flavors, colors and sweeteners and packaged in eco-friendly glass bottles with painted labels. The flavor portfolio includes cola, diet cola, ginger ale, root beer, and cream soda. A new "blood" orange flavor is currently in development.

Among the retail outlets that have featured MoneyBag sodas are Hy-Vee, Tops Friendly Markets, Wegmans, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop and 7-Eleven stores.

The collaboration between Simmons and partners Paul Janik Jr., John Janik and Chris Haick began with a chance meeting at Cleveland's "Wizard World" convention. The longtime KISS fans were in attendance with the hope of meeting their rock idol, who was a featured guest at the convention. Armed with their vintage posters ready for Simmons's autograph, John and Paul struck up a soda-centric conversation with the music legend. Simmons asked for their card, and a week later, Paul received a call from Simmons, who said he owned the trademark for the MoneyBag image and would be interested in having them create a MoneyBag premium soda line.

Paul and John have an impeccable work ethic, as well as a prowess in the premium soft drink marketplace," said Simmons. "The incredible flavor profiles they created and collectible packaging [are] a crowd pleaser. I am very proud of MoneyBag sodas and excited about my foray into the soda business."

MoneyBag sodas are bundled in vintage-style four-packs with custom crowns. They are manufactured in Niagara Falls, New York, at a single location.