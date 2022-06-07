GENERATION RADIO Feat. JOURNEY, CHICAGO And RASCAL FLATTS Members: Debut Album Details Revealed

GENERATION RADIO (formerly THE RISE ABOVE),a new rock group centered around the combined talents of Jay DeMarcus and Jason Scheff, will release its self-titled debut album on August 5 via Frontiers Music Srl. Two-time Grammy Award-winning bassist Demarcus of the hugely popular country act RASCAL FLATTS and Scheff, who was lead vocalist and bass player for the multi-platinum band CHICAGO for over 30 years, are joined by drummer/vocalist Deen Castronovo (JOURNEY, REVOLUTION SAINTS),guitarist Chris Rodriguez and guitarist Tom Yankton in GENERATION RADIO.

The official music video for the first single from the LP, "Why Are You Calling Me Now?", can be seen below.

Fans of classic AOR in the style of JOURNEY and CHICAGO are going to absolutely lose their minds when they hear GENERATION RADIO's stunning debut.

In the beginning of 2020, GENERATION RADIO came together with the intent to form a band with a purpose — to bring classic 1980s rock back to life.

"This music is the best of all of us," says Demarcus. "Everyone in this band sings and contributes in a huge way. Jason is not only one of my best friends, but he is also one of my all-time favorite singers, and his performances on this record are stellar. Deen is among the very best drummers in the world, but he is also a world-class singer. In fact, I'm convinced JOURNEY heard him with us, and immediately wanted him back in the band! I'm kidding, of course, but we were fortunate to have him on this 'journey.' Finally, Chris and Yankton are veterans and some of my favorite musicians and singers. Chris and I go back to our early days together in Christian music. It is a true honor to make music with people who you respect so much and hold in such high regard."

Scheff adds: "My partner Jay [DeMarcus] had the idea to fuse RASCAL FLATTS with JOURNEY and CHICAGO, so that's what we did. Jay had several songs over the years that he'd co-written, exhibiting all his influences. There was no surprise he listened to a lot of JOURNEY and CHICAGO! Those songs became the catalyst for the band and we rounded it out with some songs written specifically for the album that were in keeping with that theme. There's no other way to put it other than when you listen to this record you will hear a beautiful blend of RASCAL FLATTS meets JOURNEY meets CHICAGO, not to mention having the best of the best in the production, recording, and mastering department. A team of all current hitmakers."

"Generation Radio" track listing:

01. Why Are You Calling Me Now?

02. Angels

03. All Night To Get There

04. I Hope You Find It

05. Time To Let It Go

06. Lights Go Out In Paradise

07. Don't Go

08. Smoking

09. Anything But Us

10. Waiting On Your Sunshine

11. Finally Got It Right