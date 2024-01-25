GEOFF TATE Is 'Just Getting Started' On Third SWEET OBLIVION Album

In a new interview with Ernest Skinner of Canada's Border City Rock Talk, former QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate confirmed that he is working on a new album from his SWEET OBLIVION project. "I've done two records under that title, and this [will be] my third one," Geoff explained (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "And we're just kind of getting started on it right now. So that's pretty much where my head's at at the moment, is working on that. And then, of course, getting ready for the upcoming tours."

In 2019, Geoff released the self-titled debut album from SWEET OBLIVION via Frontiers Music Srl. The project saw Tate teaming up with a stellar cast of Italian musicians led by Simone Mularoni, the mastermind of prog metal masters DGM. The second SWEET OBLIVION album, "Relentless", arrived in April 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. That time the production was handled by Italian metal maestro Aldo Lonobile (SECRET SPHERE, TIMO TOLKKI'S AVALON, ARCHON ANGEL).

Back in February 2023, Tate told Riff Crew that he had a new "solo album" that was "almost finished," but he offered no further details about the LP's musical direction or a possible label home.

Tate has released two solo albums so far, 2002's "Geoff Tate" and 2012's "Kings & Thieves".

Geoff has also released three albums under the OPERATION: MINDCRIME banner: "The Key" (2015),"Resurrection" (2016) and "The New Reality" (2017).

In April 2014, Tate and QUEENSRŸCHE announced that a settlement had been reached after a nearly two-year legal battle where the singer sued over the rights to the QUEENSRŸCHE name after being fired in 2012.

Tate was replaced in QUEENSRŸCHE by former CRIMSON GLORY singer Todd La Torre.

Tate underwent an aortic valve replacement in the summer of 2022.

According to NHS, an aortic valve replacement is a type of open-heart surgery used to treat problems with the heart's aortic valve.

The aortic valve controls the flow of blood out from the heart to the rest of the body.

An aortic valve replacement involves removing a faulty or damaged valve and replacing it with a new valve made from synthetic materials or animal tissue.