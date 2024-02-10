GEOFF TATE On Why He Hasn't Released A Solo Album In Seven Years: 'It's So Much Work'

In a new interview with The Rock N' Roll & Coffee Show, former QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate talked about the possibility of a new solo album in the not-too-distant future. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I haven't made one since… The last real album that I did was, I think, 2017, 'The New Reality'. And that was the last full-length album I did. And yeah, I haven't made an album in a while. I'm kind of feeling the need to make one, but then again, it's so much work — so much work."

Tate went on to say that he has a studio at home. "I have a studio I take on the road as well," he added. "And I use that quite often. In hotel rooms and whenever I'm sitting around, I like to mess around in my studio for the day or the afternoon. It makes for a nice day off."

As for how much music he has accumulated for a possible new solo album, Tate said: "I've got a whole bunch of stuff written and sitting there waiting. I just can't decide what to do with it… I don't really know the exact number [of songs I have], but I know it's over 40."

Geoff also confirmed that he is working on a new album from his SWEET OBLIVION project. "I'm not sure when it's gonna get finished, but some time by the end of the year, I think," he said, adding that the SWEET OBLIVION albums that have been released thus far have been "different and interesting."

Released in December 2017 via Frontiers Music Srl under the OPERATION: MINDCRIME banner, "The New Reality" was the third and final of a concept album trilogy exploring international politics, the world economy and social ethos.

In 2019, Geoff released the self-titled debut album from SWEET OBLIVION via Frontiers Music Srl. The project saw Tate teaming up with a stellar cast of Italian musicians led by Simone Mularoni, the mastermind of prog metal masters DGM. The second SWEET OBLIVION album, "Relentless", arrived in April 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. That time the production was handled by Italian metal maestro Aldo Lonobile (SECRET SPHERE, TIMO TOLKKI'S AVALON, ARCHON ANGEL).

Back in February 2023, Tate told Riff Crew that he had a new "solo album" that was "almost finished," but he offered no further details about the LP's musical direction or a possible label home.

Tate has released two solo albums so far, 2002's "Geoff Tate" and 2012's "Kings & Thieves".

Geoff has also released three albums under the OPERATION: MINDCRIME banner: "The Key" (2015),"Resurrection" (2016) and the aforementioned "The New Reality".

In April 2014, Tate and QUEENSRŸCHE announced that a settlement had been reached after a nearly two-year legal battle where the singer sued over the rights to the QUEENSRŸCHE name after being fired in 2012.

Tate was replaced in QUEENSRŸCHE by former CRIMSON GLORY singer Todd La Torre.

Tate underwent an aortic valve replacement in the summer of 2022.