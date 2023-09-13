GEOFF TATE Says QUEENSRŸCHE 'Never Thought' That 'Silent Lucidity' Would Become Band's Biggest Hit

In a new interview with "Chaz & AJ In The Morning" show, which is heard on Connecticut's 99.1 PLR radio station, former QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate spoke about the touching ballad "Silent Lucidity" which originally appeared on the band's triple-platinum-certified 1990 album "Empire". Asked if he and his bandmates knew the song was "special" at the time when they were recording it, Tate said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was no more special than any of the other songs that we were working on at the time. And the funny thing about that song was it almost didn't make the album. Our producer at the time said, 'I don't think it's as strong as the rest of the songs on the album. I think you should work on it some more or replace it with something else.' And at the time it didn't have all the orchestration in it; it was just acoustic guitar and vocal. And I think he was right — it needed to have something else done to it. And Chris DeGarmo, our guitar player, he sent it off to Michael Kamen, who did orchestration on it and had worked with us before on other albums and done movie soundtracks and everything. And Michael sent us back the orchestration and we put it up in the studio and we listened to it with the track. And Peter Collins, our producer, says, 'Okay, it's ready for the album now.' And he was right. It wasn't finished; it needed to have that finishing touch done to it. And we never thought that it would do what it did."

Geoff added: "It was a great time for that album and our record company and everything just clicked. Years later, I ran into the president of our record company at the time at an event. And I said, 'What was the magic formula that you guys had? What made that album take off the way it did? What'd you guys do?' And he goes, 'I don't know. We just, you know, threw it up against the wall and it started sticking, so we just threw more money at it.'"

Tate previously talked about "Silent Lucidity" this past January in an interview with the Igor Miranda YouTube channel. At the time, he said: "Well, it was a very popular song, and still is. I hear it all the time in everyday life. It just floats in and out on radio stations and TV stations and pumping gas at the gas stations; it pops on the speaker. [Laughs] It's just weird. I hear it in films and TV shows. It's a song that is with us at all times. And that's a great thing. I love that it's surprising that I hear it.

"I get asked to play that song a lot," he continued. "People tell me stories about the first time they heard it or what that song means to them. And it seems to have had quite an emotional impact on people. I think people have been married to the song and buried to the song. [Laughs] Children have been born, children have been made to that song. It's been played a lot."

After building a devoted fan base with album and EP releases throughout the 1980s, including 1988's critically acclaimed "Operation: Mindcrime", QUEENSRŸCHE broke into the mainstream across North America and abroad with the 1990 release of "Empire". In the U.S., the album peaked at No. 7 on The Billboard 200 chart and "Silent Lucidity" quickly became a heavy rotation staple at rock radio and on MTV, topping Billboard's Modern Rock singles chart and earning QUEENSRŸCHE the coveted MTV "Viewers Choice Award" for the song's music video. "Empire" also made the U.K.'s Top 10, and the album's international success led to QUEENSRŸCHE's 18-month headlining "Building Empires" world tour, the band's longest trek to date.

During a February 2017 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Tate was asked if he ever imagined when "Silent Lucidity" was first written that it would become such a cross-genre hit. He responded: "No. And I doubt anybody does that ever writes a song that becomes very popular. There's no way to predict that; you just write what it is you write."

He continued: "That song almost didn't make the record. It wasn't completed until the very end, and it didn't have any of the orchestra; it was just vocals and guitar. And the producer that we worked with at the time, Peter Collins, didn't think that it was a very completed idea, and he thought it should be saved for another record [so] we could get more time to complete it. But we pursued it and made it happen and put it on the record, and I'm glad we did, 'cause it definitely has made an impact."

Asked who in the band really pushed for "Silent Lucidity" to be included on "Empire", Tate said: "Oh, Chris and I. We were very into the song, and we wanted it on the record. The problem is we presented it too early to the producer; we didn't have all the parts in place. Very few people can imagine something out of thin air, before it's actually there. So it's asking a lot for us to say, 'Well, just imagine it with this orchestral accompaniment.' [Laughs] 'Cause that could be anything. So until Michael Kamen finished the orchestra parts, it was really an unknown. But then once we had those in place and we played it back for Peter, he was all thumbs up. He [said], 'Oh, it's a beautiful song here. You should definitely put it on the record.'"

According to Geoff, he has been approached "many, many times" to perform "Silent Lucidity" at various family gatherings and other functions. "I've actually declined every time but once," he said. "And the reason why I declined after that was because of this one time. I did it for some people that I knew that I was pretty good friends with, and they wanted me to sing it at their wedding. And they had a karaoke guy come in, and they had the music all together, and I said, 'Okay, I'll do it for you.' So I sang the song, and everybody loved it. And after my performance, I'm standing there, having a glass of wine and talking with some people, and several people came up and they commented and said how much I sounded like that guy that sings that song. They said I did a really great job and I should be really proud and maybe I should think about doing this professionally. [Laughs]"

"Silent Lucidity" was written about a person having a lucid dream. A lucid dream happens when you are aware that you are dreaming, and can control parts of it. DeGarmo got the idea from a book called "Creative Dreaming". "The song is about the ability to realize that you're dreaming, recognize it, and actually participate in the dream, shape it, change it," the guitarist said in a 1990 interview. "I had never had the opportunity to present it in song form, to talk about it. It happened nicely on this particular project."