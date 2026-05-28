GEORGE LYNCH Confirms LYNCH MOB Is Working On New Studio Album: 'Right Now I'm Just Searching For Grooves And Riffs'

In a new interview with Jason Brown of Friday 13th Metal, legendary guitarist George Lynch was asked about the number of lineup changes his long-running LYNCH MOB project has gone through over the years, particularly in the vocalist department. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, there was always a different reason to change bandmembers. But usually it was just people moving on. LYNCH MOB isn't a big enough band to maintain a membership for life, to expect that kind of allegiance. I got one show coming up in two weeks. It's a one-off. I usually don't do that. And then I don't have another couple of shows or whatever, a few shows, until late July, I think. Sometimes we do work much more than that, obviously, but with those kind of big holes in our scheduling, it's hard to hold on to people at this level. It really is. I mean, we all have to do other things. All my bandmembers do other bands, other projects. They prioritize this one, or they try to, but I can't expect allegiance 100%... It's not allegiance, but I can't expect them to turn down other work."

George also talked about LYNCH MOB's decision to call its new live album "The Final Ride". The LP follows the release of what was billed as LYNCH MOB's ninth and "final" full-length studio record "Dancing With The Devil", which came out last November. Lynch said: "Well, yeah, I could make up some kind of lie to make it make sense, but, yeah, it was supposed to be [LYNCH MOB's final album], but then I changed my mind again. But you know what? Sue me. I can't get in trouble for changing my mind. I mean, I know I'm the first band to ever retire and then change our minds. I know nobody else has ever done that in history. I was the first, probably, right? KISS never did it. Nobody ever did it. Yeah, nobody did that."

George continued: "So, it's pretty common [for musicians to announce their farewell tours and then change their minds]. You go, 'Okay, I'm gonna hang it up, hang up the spurs,' so to speak, and then about a month into that, you're, like, 'Okay.' There's only so many lawns you can mow,' you know what I mean? Then you gotta get busy."

Lynch also confirmed that there are tentative plans for LYNCH MOB to release a new studio album in the not-too-distant future.

"Well, at this point right now I've got one and a half [songs in the works], actually, in the studio worked up to some degree," he said. "But one is pretty finished and the other one I still need to work on. So I'm not very far along. But once I get a little momentum going, things'll go quicker. But in the past bunch of years I've tried to really work fast, and I'm not gonna do that this time. I'm gonna take my time. And I really wanna focus on making sure every song is great, that there's no filler and there's no I'm-gonna-skip-over-this-track songs."

As for the musical direction of the new LYNCH MOB material, George said: "It won't be like the first album. I think it'll be — let's just say maybe a little more ALICE IN CHAINS style... It's not gonna be like ALICE IN CHAINS, but I would say more like that world than the DOKKEN world. So the 'Wicked Sensation' record was a heavier record than the second record. We tried to be more polished and more radio friendly, more DOKKEN-esque, and that didn't work out, I didn't think, very well. So we're gonna lean on the heavier side. But right now that's what I'm doing — I'm just searching for grooves and riffs and just trying to be Tony Iommi and just come up with great, nasty riffs and awesome grooves that get people off. And once I do that, then it's off to the singer and he does his thing."

LYNCH MOB will release "The Final Ride" on May 29, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

On "The Final Ride", Lynch is backed by a formidable lineup featuring Gabriel Colón (vocals),Jaron Gulino (bass) and Jimmy D'Anda (drums).

Despite the fact that LYNCH MOB completed "The Final Ride" farewell tour in March 2025, the band has continued playing gigs with a revamped lineup consisting of Lynch, vocalist Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE),drummer Brian Tichy (WHITESNAKE, FOREIGNER, OZZY OSBOURNE) and bassist Jaron Gulino.

In an October 2025 interview with Tim Caple of Rock 'N' Blues Experience, George spoke about why he is still playing shows under the LYNCH MOB banner, more than a year after the completion of the band's "The Final Ride" farewell tour celebrating LYNCH MOB's 35-year legacy. George said: "Well, I think you can see a common thread throughout this interview that I make really bad decisions [laughs] throughout my life. Horrible. You do not want me in charge of any of your decision making. So, if I give you any advice, do the opposite for a better outcome. I don't wanna be in charge. I shouldn't be managing anything or making any decisions about anything other than just playing my guitar and writing music. Having said that, I still try to do the right thing and be smart, but whatever.

"So we decided, or I decided, I think earlier this year, if I'm not mistaken, that this was the 35th anniversary, I believe, of the band, so maybe let's go out with a nice bookend and put out a good record and call it a day," he explained. "And we called it 'The Final Ride' — the tour was called 'The Final Ride'. And so I did that and sort of — not fired the band; we just all agreed to do this. So everybody went their separate ways. And there was some momentum and some interest because of that announcement. So all of a sudden my agent started getting all this work opportunity. He talked me, as agents do, talked me out of quitting LYNCH MOB touring. He said, 'Well, just add a few more shows.' Well, that's parlayed into, we just kept it going. So here we are. We're still touring, we're still putting out records. It's a different band than it was last year, but… Brian Tichy's back in the band. Andrew Freeman, Jaron Gulino and myself. It's a great band. And why not?"

He continued: "So, people are, like, 'Well, you said you were retiring LYNCH MOB.' I go, 'Well, I lied. I changed my mind. I'm sorry. Sue me. I'll see you in court.' I mean, what do you want me to tell you?

"So that's what it is. I make silly decisions — off-the-cuff decisions — sometimes that aren't well thought out. Here we are."

Tichy was previously a touring member of LYNCH MOB in 2010, 2012–2013, 2015, 2020 and 2025; Gulino was in LYNCH MOB from 2022 to 2025; and Freeman played with LYNCH MOB in 2003, 2010 and 2019.

LYNCH MOB was formed in 1989 after Lynch parted ways with his former band DOKKEN. Their debut release, "Wicked Sensation", was met with critical and fan acclaim and went on to be certified gold in sales by the RIAA. The band would continue on through the years with a cast of talented players joining Lynch throughout their musical journey over the course of six more studio albums.

In August 2020, Lynch announced that he was ending LYNCH MOB due to the racial insensitivity of the moniker, saying he would no longer record or perform under that name. Two years later, George had a change of heart, explaining that he had to "live with the fact that [the name LYNCH MOB] has some negative connotations that I probably have to continue explaining for the rest of my life, and I don't mind doing that. But it is a brand that I built, and I'm just gonna stick with it. As far as a marketing thing and a brand thing and a business thing and a working thing, and it keeps my band guys working and it keeps the fans happy, it makes sense."