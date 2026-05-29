KANSAS, STEVE HACKETT, BIG BIG TRAIN And ASIA To Headline 2027 'Cruise To The Edge'

Cruise To The Edge, progressive rock's largest festival at sea, is back with another incredible lineup for 2027. For the first time, the cruise is six nights, April 2 to April 8, sailing out of Miami, Florida aboard the Norwegian Jewel, with stops at Cozumel, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya.

On-sale dates:

* 2026 Alumni: Monday, June 1, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern

* Past Alumni: Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern

* General On-Sale: Monday, June 8, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern

Cruise To The Edge 2027 is headlined by KANSAS, Steve Hackett, BIG BIG TRAIN and ASIA. As always, there is a brilliant mix of classic and modern prog with some returning names alongside some first-timers.

Returning are cruise favorites HAKEN, PENDRAGON, NEAL MORSE & THE RESONANCE, VON HERZTEN BROTHERS, CALIGULA'S HORSE, TEMIC, CROWN LANDS, SPOCK'S BEARD and MOON SAFARI, as well as Jane GETTER PREMONITION, THANK YOU SCIENTIST, RENDEZVOUS POINT, Lari Basilio, GAZPACHO, MIKE KENEALLY & BEER FOR DOLPHINS, Dave Cureton, DAVE KERZNER AND FRIENDS, MARBIN and Gabriel Agudo. Joining the cruise for the first time are THE DEAR HUNTER, LUNATIC SOUL, VOYAGE 35, OZRIC TENTACLES, CHEETO'S MAGAZINE, HAUNT THE WOODS, SPAFFORD and DIM GRAY. Returning as hosts are Jon Kirkman, Roie Avin and Mike Dawson.

Beyond the sun, fun, and exquisite dining, guests can look forward to artist/cruiser Photo Experiences, Q&A sessions, Theme Nights, Dueling Pianos, Late Night Karaoke, Wheel of Prog – Live, and much more — all designed to enhance the artist/fan experience.

In addition, the cruise will once again feature the incomparable "CTTE Late Night Live", hosted by Rob Rutz, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents.

What happens when you bring progressive rock and metal fans and artists together for six days of music, connection, and luxury on the high seas? You get Cruise To The Edge 2027, a sonic escape designed for those who live for intricate soundscapes, powerful compositions, and immersive musical storytelling. This lineup unites iconic prog voices from the golden era of the genre with today's boundary-pushing prog rock and prog metal artists ready to be discovered. Whether your taste leans toward symphonic epics, jazz fusion, neo-prog, or heavier sounds, you'll find your rhythm here.

Enjoy music venues throughout the Norwegian Jewel, sister ship to last year's Norwegian Pearl. The Norwegian Jewel offers the same vibe, similar layout that is designed to make your experience unforgettable.

Cruise To The Edge is truly the greatest prog-rock show on earth and is a can't-miss event for prog enthusiasts throughout the world.