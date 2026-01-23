GHOST Cancels Three U.S. 'Skeletour' Concerts Ahead Of Impending Winter Storm

GHOST has canceled the next three shows on the just-launched 2026 North American leg of the "Skeletour" tour due to the state of emergency issued in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

On Wednesday (January 21),South Carolina governor Henry McMaster and North Carolina governor Josh Stein both declared their states under a state of emergency. The announcements were made ahead of a significant winter storm approaching the Carolinas this weekend. On Thursday (January 22),Tennessee governor Bill Lee issued a state of emergency for all 95 counties and encouraged Tennesseans to prepare for the possibility of a major winter storm this weekend that could bring snow, ice, freezing rain, and prolonged freezing temperatures across the state.

Earlier today (Friday, January 23),GHOST released the following statement via social media: "We wish to inform you due to the state of emergency issued in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, and at the direction of local authorities, the GHOST shows scheduled for January 24 in Knoxville, January 25 in Charlotte and January 26 in Greenville have, regrettably, been cancelled.

"If you purchased tickets or VIP Packages through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically - no further action is needed. If you purchased through a third-party reseller, please contact your original point of purchase.

"Please heed caution and stay safe."

GHOST's next concert is scheduled to take place on January 28 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The 2026 North American leg of GHOST's "Skeletour" world tour kicked off on January 21 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida and is slated to run through February 23 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

The European leg of GHOST's 2025 world tour kicked off on April 15, 2025 in Manchester, United Kingdom and concluded on May 24, 2025 in Oslo, Norway. The North American leg of GHOST's 2025 tour launched on July 9, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland and wrapped up on August 16, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

In May 2025, GHOST's latest album, "Skeletá", landed at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 86,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States in the LP's first week of release. According to Billboard, 89% of that figure (77,000) consisted of traditional album sales, with vinyl purchases accounting for over 44,000 copies. Notably, "Skeletá" was the first hard rock album to reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 since AC/DC's "Power Up" in 2020.

The music video for the LP's first single, "Satanized", introduced the new character who is fronting GHOST for its 2025 and 2026 touring cycles: Papa V Perpetua.