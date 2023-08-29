  • facebook
GHOST: Florida Shows Canceled Ahead Of Hurricane Idalia

August 29, 2023

GHOST has canceled its two concerts in Florida this week as Hurricane Idalia barrels toward the state's Gulf Coast.

Idalia became a Category 2 hurricane late Tuesday afternoon and is expected to intensify to at least Category 3 status before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

Earlier today, GHOST released the following statement via social media: "Children of Florida!

"It is with heavy hearts we conclude that hell hath no shock rock show that matches the fury of Ms Idalia.

"That is another way of saying that our shows in Jacksonville and Tampa are unfortunately cancelled because of the storm.

"We're terribly sorry about this and we wish for all of you to stay safe and take care of each other. We hope to see you again within not too long."

Affected shows:

Aug. 30 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
Aug. 31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Earlier today, Idalia strengthened to maximum sustained winds near 80 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Idalia will continue getting stronger until it makes landfall as an expected Category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service called Idalia "an unprecedented event" since it will mark the first-ever hurricane to reach the Apalachee Bay, near the capital Tallahassee, in more than 170 years of recorded weather data.

"Hurricane #Idalia will likely be an unprecedented event for many locations in the Florida Big Bend," NWS Tallahassee tweeted. "Looking back through recorded history, NO major hurricanes have ever moved through the Apalachee Bay. When you try to compare this storm to others, DON'T. No one has seen this."

