GHOST Partners With FEEDLA And SERVE ROBOTICS To Distribute Food In L.A. Neighborhood Of Inglewood

Capping off a year that has given them a wildly successful arena tour and No. 1 album here in the U.S., Sweden's foremost theatrical rock ambassadors GHOST will be giving back to a community they'll soon be visiting: Today — Friday, December 19, 2025 — GHOST's Skele-Bot will assist FeedLA in making their deliveries in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Inglewood, the location of the February 23 finale of their "Skeletour" world tour. With this partnership between the band, the LA Y and Serve Robotics, the members of GHOST are proud to bring attention to such a positive organization and its efforts to provide the basic human necessity that is access to fresh food.

If you'd like to join GHOST in supporting FeedLA, visit ymcala.org/FeedLA or find a similar charitable organization in your area. Come together, together as one.

In 2024 alone, FeedLA distributed over nine million pounds of food across Los Angeles. As the Center for Community Well-Being the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles is committed to addressing systemic challenges in the region and FeedLA is a cornerstone of these efforts. Depending on the location and program, you can stop by a Y center to pick up fresh produce, sign up for home deliveries, or bring your kids for a hot meal. FeedLA programs happen all month at Ys across L.A. — no cost, no catch, just support when you need it.

For more information and confidential support, call 323-244-9077 or visit ymcala.org/FeedLA.

The LA Y is the Center for Community Well-Being in Los Angeles, committed to building stronger communities by providing equitable programs and services to empower all. We are focused on fighting food insecurity, providing equity in education, making sure every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of sports, ensuring kids and teens have a safe place to grow, learn and live a healthy lifestyle. The LA Y's health and wellness initiatives offer medical and mental health resources to ensure everyone has access to basic health needs. The LA Y's mission is to provide services and resources that contribute to the well-being of our community. Visit ymcaLA.org for more information.

The 2026 North American leg of GHOST's "Skeletour" world tour will kick off January 21 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida and run through February 23 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

The European leg of GHOST's 2025 world tour kicked off on April 15 in Manchester, United Kingdom and concluded on May 24 in Oslo, Norway. The North American leg of GHOST's 2025 tour launched on July 9 in Baltimore, Maryland and wrapped up on August 16 in Houston, Texas.

This past May, "Skeletá" landed at position No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 86,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States in the LP's first week of release. According to Billboard, 89% of that figure (77,000) consisted of traditional album sales, with vinyl purchases accounting for over 44,000 copies. Notably, "Skeletá" was the first hard rock album to reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 since AC/DC's "Power Up" in 2020.

The music video for the LP's first single, "Satanized", introduced the new character who is fronting GHOST for its 2025 and 2026 touring cycles: Papa V Perpetua.