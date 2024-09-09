GIRLSCHOOL Adds Five Shows To Second Leg Of Final North American Tour

The longest-tenured all-female rock band and NWOBHM legends GIRLSCHOOL will embark on the last leg of their final North American tour this autumn. The trek will conquer the West Coast and Southwest from October 16 until drawing the final curtain on November 5. The band has now added Denver, Colorado; Seattle, Washington; Salt Lake City, Utah; Pioneertown, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada to the itinerary, which can be found below.

The trek will see rotating direct support from LILLIAN AXE and ALCATRAZZ.

Tickets are now on sale and can be found here.

GIRLSCHOOL North American dates with LILLIAN AXE and ALCATRAZZ:

Oct. 16 - Dallas, TX @ Tulips

Oct. 17 - Austin, TX @ Lost Well

Oct. 18 - Austin, TX @ Lost Well

Oct. 20 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater (just added)

Oct. 24 - Portland, OR @ Dante's

Oct. 25 - Seattle, WA @ Substation (just added)

Oct. 27 - Vancouver, BC @ RickshawTheatre

Oct. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

Nov. 01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Aces High (just added)

Nov. 03 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's (just added)

Nov. 04 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sinwave (just added)

Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

Nov. 05 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

GIRLSCHOOL previously stated about the band's final tour: "We have made every effort to reach as many markets … of North America as we can. The cost of visas, flights, internal transport costs, the logistics… and the distance between the cities means that this truly is a 'Once more for the American fans' series of dates… in order to say goodbye.

"The hoops to jump through for a UK band to tour the States are multiple and enormous. So even if you have to travel a little to make it to a show, we’d be happy to see you there, one last time!"

GIRLSCHOOL is touring in support of its latest full-length album, "WTFortyfive?", which was released in July 2023 via Silver Lining Music.

GIRLSCHOOL originated in the U.K. during the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal scene in 1978 and is frequently associated with contemporaries and friends MOTÖRHEAD. They are the longest-running all-female rock band, still active and rocking hard after more than 40 years.

Formed from a school band called PAINTED LADY by Kim McAuliffe and Enid Williams, GIRLSCHOOL enjoyed strong media exposure and commercial success in the U.K. in the early 1980s with three albums of "punk-tinged metal" and a few singles.

In the 1990s and 2000s, they concentrated their efforts on live shows and tours, reducing considerably the production of studio albums. During their long career GIRLSCHOOL toured all over the world, performing at many of the biggest rock and metal festivals as well as co-headlining with or supporting some of the most important hard rock and heavy metal bands in the genre.

They maintain a worldwide cult following and are considered an inspiration for many succeeding female rock musicians, such as THE DONNAS.

Original members McAuliffe and Denise Dufort are still in the band to this day. Original lead guitarist Kelly Johnson died of cancer in 2007 and was replaced by Jackie Chambers in 1999.

GIRLSCHOOL's 14th studio album "WTFortyfive?" is an outstanding and deliciously dirty declaration that age is a number that shows how much real raw attitude you have when it really counts.

GIRLSCHOOL is:

Kim McAuliffe: rhythm guitar, lead and backing vocals

Denise Dufort: drums

Olivia Airey: bass

Jackie Chambers: lead guitar, backing vocals