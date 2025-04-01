GODSMACK's SULLY ERNA Says There Will 'Probably' Be A Second Book About His Life

In a recent interview with Elena Rozberg of Bulgaria's Z-Rock radio station, GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna spoke about "I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story", a film based on his life story, which was made available in November 2023 via Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video. Based on Erna's memoir, "The Paths We Choose", which came out in 2007, the 98-minute documentary was written and produced by Sully, with additional writing, production and editing by Noah Berlow and writing, production and directing by Troy Smith.

Sully said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, for sure there'll be another book one day. There'll probably be another book about my life, a continuation of some of the things that I didn't get to talk about in the first book, and also a continuation of what happened from when that book ends to the next chapter of my life. The only reason I haven't wrote it yet is because I don't know how that chapter ends yet. I'm still living in it. So in the meantime, we were able to put out a feature documentary based on the book, which is called 'I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story'. And if anybody has read the book, you know that the book pretty much starts when I was born and it ends when I get a record deal. But when you have to put it to a movie, it only becomes a snapshot, a small piece of what the book was, and we had to figure out what were the most important stories that created the path of how important music became to me in my life."

Erna continued: "The movie, it was very interesting for me to watch it for the first time because in the early days — I was born in 1968 and through the '70s and the '80s, we didn't really have video cameras and cell phones back then, so we had very little video footage and we had to do a lot of reenactment, a lot of recreating some of the stories. Otherwise, the whole documentary just becomes about me in an interview, and you have to be able to show the visual. And then, of course, as they get into the '90s and so forth and then video cameras and everything were more available to us. But it was really interesting for me to watch my whole life story on film because I didn't know. Is this an interesting story? Are people gonna care about this? But it's done really well and I was really proud of it and I thought they did a great job making it. And I think if people love the book, they're gonna love this story."

During a December 2023 appearance on "The Mistress Carrie Podcast", Sully stated about "I Stand Alone: The Sully Erna Story": "The feature documentary that they've been working on, it's been six years in the making. And the reason why it took so long, first of all, is because as you know, we grew up in a similar era, back then, we're talking about '70s, '80s, even some of the '90s, we didn't have cameras on our cell phones and accessibility to cameras in general; they were this big. So a lot of the stories that were told from my life growing up in the streets of Lawrence [Massachusetts] from the time I was born until I got a record deal, a lot of those years just don't have footage to support the stories. So we had to really be careful about how we re-enacted these stories and whether you just find stuff online — generic scenes that match the theory of the story — or whether we actually had to shoot that content and make it believable enough so it wasn't cheesy, 'cause a lot of those things can really come off weak. So that was what took the most time, was just trying to have visuals to support the narrative."

He continued: "[The documentary is] basically a blip of my book, and the book is really a blip of my real life. 'Cause you can only fit so much information in 90 minutes. And so the documentary is 90 minutes, but it's based on 30 years of my life pre-GODSMACK. So, [it was] hard to do. And then you kind of have to find the thread that weaves through the whole story and that kind of thing, and, like, what is this story? What are we actually putting out on this documentary? And it became about perseverance, really. I think it's a story about perseverance. It's about one boy's journey growing up in some very challenging times in a very challenging city and going off through those obstacles to try to survive and then make something of yourself, and music really became the thread that saved my life so many times and got me to where I needed to be in life and with my career. But getting there is just a real motherfucker. I think people underestimate how hard it is to make it in this industry. I probably believe maybe actors and actresses go through the same thing when you're out there and you just have to starve yourself and sacrifice everything and focus with blinders on to get there. So it's about that. It's not the GODSMACK story. It's about my years from the time I was born until I got a deal, and it ends as things are starting to go in the direction of finding my record deal and my career."

Regarding the actor who plays him in the documentary's re-enactment scenes, Erna said: "He was very timid. It was his first time ever acting, first of all. So I called up a good friend of mine, Angela, who is the owner of Boston Casting, and she helped me assemble the cast for the people that I needed to support the main stories that we were talking about in the documentary. And I liked his look a lot. His hair looked just like mine when I was younger. It was all frizzy and curly and crazy. But he had never acted. So I was, like, 'Ah, man. This is gonna be tough.' But he really stepped up and he just kind of followed great direction and he did a good job. And I was really happy. And, of course, I'm gonna be the most critical about the re-enactment stuff, because it was my life. I remember the scenes. I know what they looked like. I know how they played out. I know the emotion. But to get these kids these days, because some of those really gnarly stories in the documentary were based on the '80s, for instance, and we were teenagers, so we had to find kids in that age group. But the difference is that when we were teenagers, we were fearless and we were tough. And to get kids today who are growing up in a much different generation that are not so confrontational and things like that… They couldn't even believe some of the stories when I was directing them: 'Okay, here's the deal. I pulled out a shotgun. I pointed it to this kid's face. This dude came down with me on a knife. And the kid's going, like, 'What the fuck? That happened? Are you serious? This is ridiculous.' I'm, like, 'This is all based on true shit.' And so we're trying to recreate these fight scenes and things like that. And these kids just, they weren't angry enough to deliver it. So we had to keep shooting it until we were, like, 'You've gotta think about a knife coming at you and the fear in your eyes.' And so it was interesting to kind of direct the new generation, but I've gotta tell you, I'm real proud of all of them. And they did a phenomenal job. And for me to be convinced of the recreation footage says a lot. It's about as close as to how I remember it in real life. So people will get a good perspective on that stuff."

Erna's memoir, "The Paths We Choose", came out in 2007. At the time, he described it as "a snapshot of the first 30 years of my life." He told The Pulse Of Radio back then that it happened almost accidentally. "I never planned on writing a book," he said. "It was one of those things that just became a hobby. When I was on the road, I would be writing stories out as I talked to my friends on the phone and realized that some of these stories were so insane, I'm not sure if I would have believed some of them unless they had happened to me. And then the more I wrote out these stories, I started organizing them in the order of dates, and the more I did that, I started realizing I was writing a book."

Photo credit: Chris Bradshaw