GLENN DANZIG Rules Out New DANZIG And MISFITS Albums, But Says Standalone Singes Are A Possibility

In a new interview with Abe Kanan of the 98 Rock radio station, Glenn Danzig was asked about the fact that he is now playing sporadic live shows with both DANZIG and the MISFITS. Refencing the fact that MISFITS have been active on the live front since the initial comeback performance by Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein at the 2016 Riot Fest, Glenn said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It worked out that way for a reason, I guess. Everything happens for a reason — that's how I think — and so when it's meant to happen, it happens. And so it ended up happening, and people should enjoy it while we're still doing it, because I've always said, when I can't do it anymore, I won't go on there and do it. You know what I mean? I'm not gonna go up there and pretend to play and have tapes or whatever. I'm not gonna do that. So if it ever becomes that, where physically or vocally I can't do it, I won't do it. So, people should go check it out now, 'cause you never know what's gonna happen. The world could end tomorrow. It's a crazy world right now."

When Kanan noted that DANZIG's songs might be harder to sing, but the MISFITS shows probably "take more energy", Glenn said: "The DANZIG songs have a greater vocal range than the MISFITS songs. So, yeah, the DANZIG songs are more difficult to sing, that's for sure."

Asked if he can ever foresee a new MISFITS album coming out, or a new song, Glenn said: "Maybe a song. Not an album." As for a new DANZIG album, Glenn said: "No. [Laughs] Look, people now just wanna download your stuff for free, and they don't understand that it costs money to go in a studio and record a record. So it's not really a great business model to go and record a record and then not be able to recoup your money that you spent making the record. So, with DANZIG, it might be like the MISFITS — maybe I'll record a song or two and just release it, and it won't cost that much."

He continued: "In the beginning, the MISFITS only released singles. We couldn't afford to put out an album. But a lot of the punk bands, that's how it was — you couldn't afford to do an album, especially if you were underground. You weren't on a big label, [so] you could only afford to do a single. So maybe I'll do that for DANZIG, and maybe we'll do it for the MISFITS. We'll see."

During a recent appearance on Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show, Glenn spoke about DANZIG's upcoming string of rare live shows on the U.S. West Coast, set to take place in late March. Support on the trek, which will include cities DANZIG has not played in many years, will come from DOWN, ABBATH and CRO-MAGS.

Asked if the upcoming dates will be all that DANZIG will do this year, Glenn said: "I don't really like going on tour. As you can see, I'm only doing six shows. So just trying to get me to go and do a bunch of shows — I don't mind doing a one-off here or there or whatever, but doing a bunch of shows, riding around on the bus, I've said it before… I know that we had to make up a Phoenix show last time that had to get canceled because we there was a bus shortage. And so basically in order to get a bus, we had to move all our first dates on the tour to the end of the tour. And there wasn't an available venue in Phoenix that time period. We'll make up the Phoenix show. And then we had a lot of fans asking why we haven't come up to the big Northwest and San Francisco. So we're trying to make that up. And it'll be it for a while."

Danzig also talked about the changes in touring since his early days, saying: "Well, everything's more expensive. The last time I went out — I think it was 2022 or 2023, again just a handful of shows — and prices on buses and gas had just gone [way up]. And then this last time we went out in 2023, they went up three times what we normally pay. And this time it's even crazier. So, I think it's also become really hard for a lot of bands to go out there and tour. I've said it before — a young band just going out there, they would have to go out in a van, well, kind of how we did back in the day with DANZIG and SAMHAIN and the MISFITS. I mean, we would go out in a van. It was all we could afford."

Asked if he enjoyed touring in a van at that time, Glenn said: "No. No one loves being in a van with a bunch of other people and a limited amount of space. I'd have to be driving, too. A lot of times we'd have the stick shift, and me and maybe one other person in the van would know how to drive a shift. So I'd have to drive most of the time also. You're driving and you're loading equipment in and you're doing everything, pretty much."

He added: "But anyway, I'm looking forward to these shows. It's been a while. And hopefully all the fans will be digging it. And I'm sure they'll have a great time. The lineup is insane. So, I don't know what else we can do except come out there and knock you on your ass."

Asked if there is any new DANZIG music on the horizon, Glenn said: "No." He went on to clarify that he is "not even focused on touring," explaining that he is "just doing six shows. And if that's touring, then what I used to do must have been mega touring," he said. "I mean, we used to go out for three, four, five, six months at a time."

Circling back to the possibility of new music, Glenn said: "The whole music thing and recording and everything, it's just changed dramatically where people really don't buy physical product anymore. They just wanna download it for free online. So there's really no incentive to new music, unless I'm in the studio and I do something and I wanna give it away for free to everybody. I don't know if that's a great business model."

Asked if he still enjoys writing music, Glenn said: "Yeah, of course. But I write lots of different stuff.

"I don't see the music industry changing at all. So I don't know if I'm ever gonna record again, at least DANZIG stuff," he admitted. "Maybe at some point. I don't know right now."

DANZIG tour dates with DOWN, ABBATH and CRO-MAGS:

March 21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Virgin Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

March 22 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

March 25 - Seattle, WA - Wamu Theater

March 26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center-Theatre of the Clouds

March 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

DANZIG's latest album, "Black Laden Crown", came out in May 2017 via Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

Danzig released a collection of Elvis Presley covers, "Danzig Sings Elvis", in April 2020 and has been focusing on making films, including "Death Rider In The House Of Vampires" and his feature film directorial debut, "Verotika".

When it debuted at the Cinepocalypse festival in Chicago in 2019, "Verotika" was compared by some reviewers to Tommy Wiseau's "The Room", the so-bad-it's-amazing drama which is considered one of the worst movies ever made.

Glenn has been talking about the end of his touring career since at least 2015. At that time, he told Cleveland Scene: "I love being on stage and that's the great part of touring. I'll always do that. It's the bouncing around on a bus. That's the part I hate."

When DANZIG, the band, grew out of the MISFITS/SAMHAIN lineage in 1987, Glenn went into the new project with even grander ambitions and a long-term design. Between 1977 and 1987, the MISFITS' horror-punk morphed into the darker, occult-steeped SAMHAIN. When producer and record mogul Rick Rubin showed interest in signing SAMHAIN to his Def Jam label and producing their first record, the band yet again evolved, and DANZIG was born.