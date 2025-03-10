JOHN 5 Announces Opening Of 'Knights In Satan's Service Museum' Of KISS Memorabilia

Before he ever became a guitar virtuoso and toured the world with the likes of Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Rob Halford and — currently — MÖTLEY CRÜE, John 5 was just a kid growing up near Detroit Rock City obsessed with KISS. That fascination turned into a lifelong journey of collecting anything and everything from the Starchild, the Demon, the Spaceman and the Catman.

In May 2025, John 5 will open up his personal collection for the first time ever to fellow KISS fans around the world with his brand-new Knights In Satan Service Museum of KISS memorabilia in Los Angeles, California. Guided tours will be open to the public for one month only (with a possible expansion). Current dates available are May 5-9, May 12-16, May 19-23 and May 27-30. Each will be led by John 5 himself who will provide tons of rich detail and answer any questions.

Tickets are on sale now at John5Store.com.

John 5 says: "In June 1977, when I was seven years old, my mom took me to Sears where I saw a record store display for KISS's album 'Love Gun'. I loved monsters and music and begged my mom for the record. Hearing it for the first time was a total epiphany for me. And any time a birthday or Christmas rolled around, I got a new KISS poster or merch. Collecting became a huge part of my life. It's also helped me connect with the world as I've found pieces from Argentina to Chile, Taiwan to Japan."

The idea for the Knights In Satan Service Museum began when he started archiving everything on Instagram but knew it was time to expand.

"With KISS not touring anymore, the only real place to see this collection and go down memory lane is to come to the museum in Los Angeles," John 5 says. "Hang out with me, I'll answer questions, we'll talk and I'll tell stories."

John 5's collection spans 2,500-plus pieces encompassing unique merch and one-of-a-kind collectibles from the gilded era of KISS, 1973-1983, including one of the only known pairs of Gene Simmons's "Destroyer" boots from 1976 and his first outfit from 1974 as well as banners from the band's appearance at Woodfield Mall, outside Chicago, in 1974 for the "National KISS-Off" kissing contest.

"If it was me and someone had this I would love it," says John 5.

A preview of the Knights In Satan Service Museum collection is available below.

John 5 recently wrapped up a massive 2024 tour with several legs of solo dates and international appearances with MÖTLEY CRÜE. Look for more to come in 2025.

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as being a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axe-man for Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and Ricky Martin. In October 2022, it was announced that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following the revelation that Mick Mars would be retiring. John 5 continues to tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE.

Photo credit: Jen Rosenstein