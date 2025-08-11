GLENN HUGHES: 'There Is No Such Thing As The Music Industry Anymore'

In a new interview with Poland's Brudne Brzmienie, legendary DEEP PURPLE and BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes spoke about how the music industry has changed in the five and a half decades since he launched his career. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There is no such thing as the music industry anymore. It's not the same at all. It's just not the same world. From where I came from all those years ago, it's just completely changed. The record labels are a waste of time. The people that work at record labels haven't got a clue what they're doing, as far as musically. They might think they are great at business, but I don't think so. So it's just a different, different, different field to work with. And it's really difficult for new, young artists — really difficult."

Asked if he feels like he has to play the game again to stay relevant in today's music world, Glenn said: "Do I feel like I have to play the game again? No. No, and I say that with all gratitude that I'm at a place right now in my life where I don't really have to worry too much about anything because I've done pretty much everything I wanted to do as a child. All I wanna still do is make music, play some shows and have fun. And I don't get carried away with anything else other than playing music today right now in this very moment."

Glenn's new studio album "Chosen", is set for release on September 5 via Frontiers Music Srl.

In early June, Hughes released the official music video for the "Chosen" title track. It was followed by the "Voice In My Head" video a month later. Earlier this month, Glenn shared "Into The Fade".

This year will also see Hughes busy touring across Europe and South America, with "The Chosen Years" tour starting in Zoetermeer, Netherlands, on September 2 and ending on November 29 in Bogota, Colombia.

Glenn, a native of Cannock, England, absorbed all kinds of influences, including early British hard rock, THE BEATLES and, most importantly, American soul and R&B. The sleek Motown sound from Detroit and the gritty Stax/Volt sound from Memphis left their mark on him.

Hughes first found success in the early '70s with the band TRAPEZE before joining DEEP PURPLE in 1973 during a pivotal lineup change that introduced him and David Coverdale to the group. Despite initial skepticism, the revamped band silenced critics with the release of "Burn" (1974),a powerful album that revitalized PURPLE's sound and remains a classic. During this era, the band headlined the iconic California Jam in front of over 300,000 fans, toured the world aboard their private jet The Starship, and released two more studio albums, "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste The Band", before disbanding in 1976.

Glenn's first solo album "Play Me Out" was released in 1977. He joined former Pat Travers guitarist Pat Thrall to form HUGHES/THRALL, which released an acclaimed self-titled album in 1982. Throughout the '80s and '90s, Glenn Hughes made countless guest appearances (both credited and un-credited) as a vocalist, bass guitarist or songwriter on other artists' albums. The endless list includes — among others — Gary Moore, John Norum and Tony Iommi of BLACK SABBATH.

Since 1992, Glenn has started a prolific solo career with a dozen studio albums where he explored all the different sides of his songwriting and influences: from hard rock to funk and more contemporary sounds. He collaborated — among others — with such musicians as Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Dave Navarro, John Frusciante and many others. He also founded or took part in some amazing musical alliances such as CALIFORNIA BREED (with Jason Bonham and Andrew Watt),BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION (with Joe Bonamassa and Jason Bonham) and THE DEAD DAISIES.

Glenn has collaborated with Robbie Williams on his new single "Rocket", which was released on May 22, 2025. The track also features a collaboration from Iommi and will be the first time Glenn has been featured on a record with Tony since 2005, when they released "Fused" together.

Glenn also recently joined forces with SATCHVAI, a new collaboration by legendary guitar icons Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, by writing and singing on their new single "I Wanna Play My Guitar".

"Chosen" track listing:

01. Voice In My Head

02. My Alibi

03. Chosen

04. Heal

05. In The Golden

06. The Lost Parade

07. Hot Damn Thing

08. Black Cat Moan

09. Come And Go

10. Into The Fade

Recording lineup:

Glenn Hughes – Vocals

Søren Andersen - Guitar

Ash Sheehan - Drums

Bob Fridzema - Keys