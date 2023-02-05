  • facebook
GLENN HUGHES To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of DEEP PURPLE's 'Burn' With May 2023 Tour In Portugal And Spain

February 5, 2023

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist and singer of DEEP PURPLE, known to millions as the "Voice Of Rock", and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, announced the first of his live 2023 solo shows in May that will take place in Portugal and Spain, "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live - Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The Album Burn". Glenn will perform DEEP PURPLE's legendary rock album "Burn" and will also run through DEEP PURPLE MKIII and MKIV songs.

Hughes spent key years of his career as the beloved bassist and vocalist of DEEP PURPLE, appearing on the classic albums "Burn", "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste The Band".

Tour dates:

May 10 - Casino Estoril - Estoril, Portugal
May 11 - Coliseu Porto Ageas - Porto, Portugal
May 13 - Auditorio Del Mar - Vigo, Spain
May 14 - Teatro Palacio Valdés - Avilés, Spain
May 16 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain
May 17 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

Glenn's band will feature Søren Andersen (guitar),Ash Sheehan (drums) and Bob Fridzema (keyboards).

Glenn comments: "It was 50 years ago, in the summer of 1973, that the 'Burn' album by DEEP PURPLE was written at Clearwell castle in The Forrest of Dean, Gloucestershire. It was recorded in October 1973 in Montreux, Switzerland. We all became one in this centuries old castle in the U.K. countryside, it felt like DEEP PURPLE were a new band, with David [Coverdale, vocals] and I as new members, we couldn't wait to start working on new songs. The atmosphere was electric, in such amazing surroundings.

"All the songs on 'Burn' were written in the crypt/dungeon, underneath the great hall. We worked on a new song every day, and we were in the flow. Musically we would play, and work out ideas, and David and I would come up with vocal melodies that would later have lyrics. I remember it like it was yesterday.

"As you could imagine, Ritchie Blackmore [guitar] was in full prankster mode, Jon [Lord, keyboards] had warned me, and he rigged my room one night with a speaker that was hidden, and had ghostly voices delivered to my bedside.

"The title track was the last song to be written. We came back from the pub, and went down into the crypt, and magic happened."

Hughes adds: "It's time to celebrate 'Burn', and I'm really looking forward to seeing you."

Hughes, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016 along with fellow DEEP PURPLE members Blackmore, Coverdale, Lord, Rod Evans, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover and Ian Paice, released his latest solo album called "Resonate" in November 2016.

For the past four years, Hughes has been the frontman of the supergroup THE DEAD DAISIES.

Speaking about DEEP PURPLE's musical evolution after he and Coverdale joined the band, Hughes told uDiscover Music in a 2017 interview: "Ritchie Blackmore wanted a different environment, a more bluesy approach. David had a lower baritone voice and I had the higher upper register. If you listen to it, we had the same vibratos — we [knew] how to use the vibratos, which was an interesting thing in 1973. I think no one else was kind of doing that, and we didn't really want to duplicate what was going with Mark II [of DEEP PURPLE] — you couldn't really copy it. So I thought it was a very bold move for Ritchie, Jon and Ian Paice to invite David and I to do something extremely different. And 'Burn' was a success. It was a really marvelous thing. For David and I, it was great. It was a really glorious moment, and I wanna thank the fans for accepting that — most of them did, anyway."

