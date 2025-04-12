DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS Finalizes 10-Year Deal With Kentucky Venues For LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival

Award-winning festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) has announced a long-term agreement with Kentucky Venues to host Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond music festivals at the Highland Festival Grounds. The 10-year commitment runs from 2026-2035 and showcases both DWP and the city's commitment to Louisville's cultural and economic future.

During the recent 2025 session, the Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation for tax rebates for music festivals in Louisville and Lexington that run for at least two straight days and bring in 60,000 people. These larger attractions along with the host venue are eligible to receive half of the Kentucky sales taxes generated from the sale of festival tickets and concessions.

The proposal outlines a comprehensive incentive package to solidify a 10-year partnership with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Louisville Metro Government, Kentucky Venues, and key tourism and hospitality partners.

Key elements of the proposed package include:

* A new tax incentive has been established for multi-day festivals drawing over 60,000 attendees, allowing 50% of the state tax revenue generated through ticket sales, food & beverage concessions, souvenirs, camping and parking to be returned to both the event promoter and the host location.

* In-kind support from Louisville Metro Government, including public safety, event logistics, and city-wide engagement initiatives.

* A 10-year lease agreement with Kentucky Venues, securing access to key festival grounds and infrastructure, with options for future improvements and expansions.

* Annual financial support from tourism and hospitality partners will be dedicated to marketing efforts aimed at promoting the festivals, increasing out-of-town attendance, and boosting local hotel occupancy.

* Corporate and community outreach efforts, including hotel coordination, sponsorship development, and local business partnerships.

* Formation of a Festival Host Committee to strengthen community engagement, drive economic development, and celebrate Louisville's unique culture.

* DWP Business Growth Plan to include the potential expansion of operations in Louisville bringing new jobs, additional festivals, trade shows, and increased investment to the region.

This proposal underscores DWP's commitment to making Louisville the long-term home for two of America's biggest music festivals while delivering significant economic impact, enhancing tourism, and creating new opportunities for local partnerships.

Danny Wimmer, founder of DWP, says: "Louisville, Kentucky has become an integral part of who we are, and we are excited to strengthen our connection by partnering with the city of Louisville and Commonwealth of Kentucky for the next 10 years. Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life have truly found their home here, representing the incredible collaboration and spirit we've fostered over the past decade. This partnership is about more than just festivals; it's about investing in a community that has welcomed us with open arms."

Agriculture commissioner Jonathan Shell added: "This 10-year commitment with Danny Wimmer Presents is a major win for Kentucky. It brings long-term economic impact to Louisville, drives growth for Kentucky Venues, and gives us a powerful platform to showcase the very best our state has to offer — from our music and culture to our hospitality and local businesses. We're excited to see this partnership continue to grow and elevate Kentucky on the national stage."

In 2024, both festivals generated over $33 million in economic impact, according to Louisville Tourism. This impact was felt strongly across hotels, short-term rentals, transportation providers, and restaurants. Since their first Louisville festival in 2014, the DWP festivals have experienced remarkable growth, expanding from 36,000 attendees over two days to nearly 400,000 attendees over eight days. The 2024 edition was a record-breaking year, with over 70% of fans coming from outside Louisville, representing all 50 states and 27 countries.

In addition, DWP has invested more than $173 million to produce the festivals over the last ten years, and their direct spend in Louisville and throughout the state is $16 million annually and includes local staffing, local vendors, charity donations and taxes. The DWP Foundation has also contributed over $2 million through financial donations to Dare To Care, AMPED, Louisville Visual Arts, Preston Area Business Alliance, Muhammad Ali Center, Fund for the Arts, Louisville Pride Foundation and more along with donating tickets to be used for non-profit auctions or students in under-served areas. DWP also announced earlier this year a multi-year partnership to bring an expanded lineup of events annually to the iconic Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said: "Cheers to 10 more years of music festivals known throughout the country, and the world. Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life celebrate Kentucky's culture and bring people together through music. Thanks to Danny Wimmer for making Louisville his new Kentucky Home for another decade."

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg said: "Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life have quickly become two of the largest and favorite annual events in our city, so it was incredibly important to build on that momentum, keep them here, and help them grow. We are eager to continue hosting these festivals and showcase our city to people from all over the world. Congratulations to our friends at Kentucky Venues and Danny Wimmer Presents on this great partnership."

Cleo Battle, Louisville Tourism president and CEO, stated: "Securing this monumental commitment with Danny Wimmer Presents for the next decade is a crowning achievement for Louisville. Both festivals bring substantial annual economic benefits to our city and elevate Louisville as a premier destination for music and bourbon enthusiasts worldwide. Their commitment goes beyond the festivals, leaving a legacy of over $2 million in charitable donations across Kentucky. We are grateful to Danny Wimmer Presents for their remarkable vision and outstanding lineup of festivals and events, reinforcing Louisville's reputation as a premier destination for world-class entertainment."

Senate president Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said: "This legislation is exactly what Kentucky needs to turn up the volume on tourism and tap into the electric energy of music lovers everywhere. This fits into everything we've done using bourbon, the tax code and tourism incentives to monetize the industry and draw out-of-state visitors to our hotels, restaurants, and shops — boosting local businesses in a big way. The numbers don't lie — this has the potential to create a whole new season for Kentucky, on par with Derby season, driving our economy like never before."

David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, said: "Over the past six years, our partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents has helped solidify Kentucky's reputation as a premier destination for world-class entertainment. As the largest event facility in the Commonwealth, the Kentucky Exposition Center shares the same vision with Danny Wimmer Presents for the growth of the festivals, and we look forward to hosting hundreds of thousands each year and being the central hub for those who get to experience all this great city has to offer."