Go Behind The Scenes Of Making Of WEDNESDAY 13's Tenth Album

The Waste Some Time With Jason Green YouTube channel has uploaded behind-the-scenes video from the making of Wednesday 13's tenth solo album. The LP, which features a guest appearance by FASTER PUSSYCAT's Taime Downe, is scheduled for an April 2025 release via Napalm Records. The album's first single will arrive in January 2025.

Wednesday 13 recently said that the follow-up to 2022's "Horrifier" is "about 95% done." "So proud and excited for this new album," he wrote on social media. "The music just feels special and important. Producer Alex Kane is bringing out the best from us here. Also a big shout out to Taime Downe from FASTER PUSSYCAT for contributing to the album. [I] can't wait for you to hear just how snotty and pissed off this track is."

Kane added: "Making this record has been one of the very best recording experiences ever. Watching the songs take shape and seeing how much the guys have invested of themselves in it, all for the goal of rock n roll and most importantly letting you guys know we're all in this together and how much you and your lives on the daily mean to all of us involved in the record is deeply inspiring. It's a deep, dark, hilarious, heavy grooving collection made of violence, mayhem, beauty and love for anyone who has a teenage rock n roll heart."

Wednesday 13 is about to head out on the road supporting nu metal legends COAL CHAMBER along their "Fiend For The Fans Tour 2024". Alongside genre contemporaries BLACK SATELLITE, TWIZTID and FEAR FACTORY, Wednesday 13 will celebrate his previous band by performing songs from the revered glam punk icons MURDERDOLLS.

Wednesday 13 and his current band — which features MURDERDOLLS alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley — will perform a full set of MURDERDOLLS songs, taken from the band's celebrated 2002 debut album, "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls", and their 2010 sophomore album, "Women And Children Last". Wednesday 13 was the frontman and songwriter, alongside MURDERDOLLS guitarist and his creative partner in crime Joey Jordison, in the metallic glam punk outfit. Wednesday 13 will also support FEAR FACTORY on a select list of additional dates.

This past March, Wednesday 13 was asked by Metalshop what fans can expect from his upcoming album. He replied: "That's a good question. I'm excited to see where it goes too. I started demoing some songs before this [European] tour, just to see what came out of my head. And I have, like, six or seven ideas and it's a little more MURDERDOLLS-ish, I guess, because I've been playing these songs. And it's got more of a free-spirited rock and roll, punk [vibe], so that's sort of in my brain again. So the music's sort of reflecting that. Will it stay that way? I don't know. That's what's fun for me, is that I can do whatever I want. And I don't ever try to do one thing; I just write what I write and let it come out. If I ever try to think about something and focus on it, I feel like it's not as good."

He continued: "This next record is gonna be special to me. It's the tenth one. It can't just be the tenth album. This one has to be as good as the first one for me. And I want to make it like that. So, I'm gonna put a lot of work into it. And when we get home from this tour, I'm gonna spend all the time we have, probably up till end of August, writing and recording this album."

In an October 2023 interview with George Dionne of KNAC.COM, Wednesday 13 said that his next album would include song called "I Have This Knife" inspired by his and his late Jordison's love of the classic horror movie 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre'.

After the completion of the touring cycle for "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls", MURDERDOLLS went on hiatus so that Jordison could focus on his other band SLIPKNOT. In 2010, MURDERDOLLS released a sophomore album, "Women And Children Last", which did not feature guitarist Acey Slade, bassist Eric Griffin and drummer Ben "The Ghoul" Graves, all of whom toured in support of "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls" but did not appear on any of MURDERDOLLS' records.

Wednesday 13 reunited with Griffin and Slade on stage for the first time in over a decade in August 2018 at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood. The event, which celebrated the life of Graves, saw the trio performing some of MURDERDOLLS' classic songs.

Graves, who also worked with PRETTY BOY FLOYD and DOPE, passed away in May 2018 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was only 45 years old.

The MURDERDOLLS did a number of major tours in support of "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls". By the summer of 2003, the tenacity of the band was paying off. Tours with IRON MAIDEN, PAPA ROACH and the FOO FIGHTERS around the world and a Top 40 U.K. single with "White Wedding" made the band fan favorite in Metal Hammer, Metal Edge, Kerrang! and Rock Sound magazines.