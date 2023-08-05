  • facebook
Go Inside METALLICA's Pop-Up Store In Brooklyn

August 5, 2023

To coincide with METALLICA's two concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this weekend, two pop-up shops opened on August 3 — one in East Rutherford and another in Brooklyn, New York — and will remain open each day from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. until Sunday, August 6. Fans visiting the pop-up shops are not only able to buy the basic tour line, but also a range of pop-up exclusives, including vinyl, apparel, accessories, skate decks, YETI x Metallica drinkware, and more.

In the video below, PiercingMetal's Ken Pierce visits the Brooklyn METALLICA pop-up at 202 Plymouth Street.

The MetLife shows are kicking off the North American leg of METALLICA's "M72" tour, named after the group's new album, "72 Seasons".

"M72" sees METALLICA playing two-night stands in cities around the world this year and through 2024, with "takeover" events taking place during weekends in the New York City area, Montreal, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, St. Louis and Detroit. Those events include film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, tribute bands, special performances by friends and family, and more.

METALLICA's "M72" world tour launched in late April in Amsterdam. Each "No Repeat Weekend" features two completely different setlists and support lineups. The "M72" tour boasts a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age.

On Saturday, August 5, the Metallica Film Fest will take place at Gramercy Theatre starting at noon, while OTTTO (featuring Tye Trujillo, son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo) and BASTARDANE (featuring Castor Hetfield, son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield) play Gramercy that night.

Metallica Pop-Up Shop in Brooklyn

#metallica #dumbobrooklyn

Posted by Andrés Vera Leyton on Friday, August 4, 2023

Attention New Jersey & New York! Starting tomorrow, due to popular demand, both Pop-Up Shops will remain open until 8...

Posted by Metallica on Thursday, August 3, 2023

