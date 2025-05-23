Go Inside METALLICA's Pop-Up Store In Philadelphia During 2025 'M72' World Tour

To coincide with METALLICA's two concerts at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this weekend (Friday, May 23 and Sunday, May 25),a pop-up shop opened on Thursday, May 22 at the corner of West Shunk Streer and South 23rd Street and will remain open until Sunday, May 25 at 6:00 p.m. A fan-filmed walkthrough video of the pop-up shop can be seen below (courtesy of The Squirrel).

Each "M72" pop-up shop features its own splatter vinyl edition of METALLICA's latest album, "72 Seasons", and a completely exclusive screen-printed poster, event tee, and skateboard designed by some of your favorite artists. Premium items, including the newest Dixxon Flannel Co. collaboration, are also available. Plus, you'll find all the staples you've come to expect, including a full selection of new and classic merch and METALLICA-branded Yeti products.

The two Philadelphia shows are being branded as part of METALLICA's "No Repeat Weekend" tradition, featuring different setlists and supporting bands.

The first Philadelphia show, on May 23, will feature LIMP BIZKIT and ICE NINE KILLS. On the second night, PANTERA and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES will open.

Ahead of these concerts is the METALLICA "takeover" in Philadelphia, featuring a week's worth of METALLICA-themed activities for fans to enjoy.

The takeover includes discussions with METALLICA guitarist Kirk Hammett, a METALLICA art show, live performances, a METALLICA blood drive, and a METALLICA-themed concert, all beginning May 20.

METALLICA last played in Philadelphia in 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center during its "WorldWired" tour.

As previously reported, METALLICA's "M72" tour will return to Europe in 2026. Support on the trek, which will run from May to July next year, will come from GOJIRA, KNOCKED LOOSE, PANTERA and AVATAR. The production will feature the same unique stadium production in-the-round at midfield, with the Snake Pit in the center of the stage providing a complete 360-degree view of the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 30, with presales beginning Tuesday, May 27.

METALLICA played the first concert of 2025 on April 19 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. Support at the show came from PANTERA and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

Since opening April 2023 in Amsterdam, "M72" has seen METALLICA play to more than three million fans. Variously hailed as "an altogether life-affirming experience" (Billboard),"impossible to leave unsatisfied" (Austin Chronicle),"a stone-cold stunner of a show" (Detroit News),"the mother of all summer concerts" (Worcester Telegram Gazette) and "as tight and furious as METALLICA has sounded in ages" (Los Angeles Times),"M72" continues to amaze fans and critics alike. The tour concluded its triumphant 2024 run with four nights at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros, where METALLICA played to more than 250,000 fans over the course of two No Repeat Weekends.

The "M72" world tour's 2025 itinerary continues the hallowed No Repeat Weekend tradition, with each night of the two-show stands featuring entirely different setlists and support lineups. These include METALLICA's return to Tampa after 15 years on June 6 and 8 at Raymond James Stadium. "M72" has also confirmed its much-anticipated Bay Area hometown play, to take place June 20 and 22 with the band's debut performances at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Support on "M72"'s 2025 North American run comes from PANTERA, LIMP BIZKIT, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and ICE NINE KILLS.

"M72"'s 2025 North American leg is produced by Live Nation and presented by new sponsor inKind. inKind rewards diners with special offers and credit back when they use the app to pay at 2,000-plus top-rated restaurants nationwide. The company provides innovative financing to participating restaurants in a way that enables new levels of sustainability and success. METALLICA fans can learn more at inkind.com.

As always, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold on "M72"'s 2025 North American leg will go to local charities via the band's All Within My Hands foundation. Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported METALLICA over the years, All Within My Hands has raised over $15 million — providing $8.2 million in grants to career and technical education programs including the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its sixth year, over $3.6 million to combat food insecurity, more than $3.5 million to disaster relief efforts.