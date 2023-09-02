Go Inside METALLICA's Pop-Up Store In Phoenix

To coincide with METALLICA's two concerts at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona this weekend, a pop-up shop opened on August 31 at 435 South 3rd Avenue in Phoenix and will remain open until Sunday, September 3 at 7:00 p.m. Fans visiting the pop-up shop are not only able to shop the basic tour line, but also a range of pop-up exclusives, including "72 Seasons" splatter vinyl, apparel, accessories, skate decks, YETI x Metallica drinkware and more.

In the video below, The Squirrel YouTube channel visits the Phoenix METALLICA pop-up. Also available are photos and video clips from various METALLICA fans who uploaded them to their Facebook pages.

The "M72" tour features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, allowing promoters to sell more tickets than usual. And since METALLICA's stage is hollow in the center, there is even more space available to accommodate fans.

According to Billboard, METALLICA's giant ring-shaped stage also includes eight towers of monitors and speakers, with each of the towers is anchored by a raised platform that doubles as VIP seating, with eight folding chairs decorated with the black-and-yellow color scheme of the band's new album, "72 Seasons".

The "M72" tour launched in late April in Amsterdam.

A portion of proceeds from the shows go to METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation, which seeks to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band and combat food insecurity; provides disaster relief; and bestows scholarships.

METALLICA's production travels in 87 trucks — 45 for the band and its setup, plus two groups of 21 each for the steel stage and towers. There are 130 people in the band's crew, plus 40 steelworkers, local hires and truck drivers.

METALLICA's manager Cliff Burnstein told Billboard that between 80% and 90% of fans at each concert are attending both shows.

METALLICA's two-night stand at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas last month was livestreamed to movie theaters across the globe. It marked METALLICA's first appearance in Texas since November 2021, when the band played before, during and after a Triad Combat event at Globe Life Field.

Install for Metallica’s Pop Up Store for the concert this weekend. #Metallica #m72worldtour #rockon #statefarmstadium #phoenix Posted by Precision Wraps LLC on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Went to Metallica Pop up shop and bought some merch. was in line for a little over an hour but worth it. Posted by Terri Notah on Friday, September 1, 2023

Got our a Metallica merch￼ already went in for one shirt each came out with 10 shirts … pop-up store on 435 S. 3rd Ave. Posted by Frank Begay on Friday, September 1, 2023

A buddy of mine hit the Metallica Pop Up Shop for me just now in Phoenix 🔥🥳👊🏻🤘🏻 My merch is coming tomorrow 😍 People... Posted by Bren McClure on Friday, September 1, 2023

In line at the Metallica pop up shoo in downtown Phoenix Posted by Rob Burnette on Friday, September 1, 2023