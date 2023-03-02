Go Inside MÖTLEY CRÜE And DEF LEPPARD's Shared Chartered Plane

Tommy Lee has shared a video from inside MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD's shared chartered plane that the two bands are using on their "The World Tour".

The CRÜE drummer posted the clip on Wednesday (March 1) and captioned it: "Y'all wanted to see the inside of DefCrüe! So small and shitty huh!?! Braaaaaaaaaaap!"

After selling more than 1.3 million tickets on their 2022 North American stadium tour, DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE are going global in 2023 with "The World Tour", along with special guest Alice Cooper.

Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the world tour kicks off on August 5 in Syracuse, New York.

Last month, MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD played two shows at the 7,000-capacity Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic City gigs marked MÖTLEY CRÜE's first U.S. live appearances since the announcement that founding guitarist Mick Mars would no longer tour with the legendary rock act. He is being replaced on the road by former ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON guitarist John 5.

The 71-year-old Mars — whose real name is Robert Alan Deal — served as MÖTLEY CRÜE's lead guitarist since the band's inception in 1981.

In his statement, Mick said that he had decided to step back from live shows due to his "ongoing painful struggle" with ankylosing spondylitis and while he will continue to be a member of the band, he cannot "handle the rigors" of touring life.

Last year, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx told Entertainment Tonight that he was initially opposed to the idea of touring again with the band, especially since CRÜE fans who shelled out for the group's 2014/2015 "farewell" tour were led to believe that the band would never return after playing its final show on December 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The group touted the signing of a pre-tour "cessation of touring" agreement as cementing the fact it truly was the end of CRÜE's life on the road.

In a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Sixx said "the most important thing about a farewell tour is that the band doesn't lie to the fans, and the band doesn't tour and then come back years later. That's what's important for us, planning what's the right time to go out."

Four years ago, Sixx said that "The Dirt" movie, about MÖTLEY CRÜE's formative years, sparked a renewed interest from younger fans who wanted to see them live, contributing to the band's decision to renege on its infamous "cessation of touring" contract.