GOD FORBID Releases Mini-Documentary As 20-Year Retrospective Of 'IV: Constitution Of Treason' Album

A new documentary on the influential New Jersey metal band GOD FORBID, "20 Years Of Treason", has been made available on YouTube and can be seen below.

During its 2025 tour, GOD FORBID celebrated the band's seminal album "IV: Constitution Of Treason" by performing it in its entirety. Through new interviews with band members Doc Coyle, Byron Davis, John Outcalt and Corey Pierce, along with backstage footage and unseen photographs, this documentary provides an intimate look at the band in 2005 as well as 2025, including their experience of touring as part of Ozzfest in 2004, how writing and recording this album was a leveling up for them, their 2022 resurrection and what it feels like to return to New Jersey in this new phase.

"20 Years Of Treason" was directed, produced, shot, and edited by filmmaker Chris Aballo ("The Out").

In other news, GOD FORBID has added New England legends OVERCAST (featuring vocalist Brian Fair of SHADOWS FALL and bassist Mike Mike D'Antonio of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE),to two of its upcoming Northeast U.S. tour dates with co-headliners DARKEST HOUR and BLEEDING THROUGH. NORA had to drop off the shows due to unforeseen circumstances.

GOD FORBID remaining 2025 shows:

Dec. 12 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Dec. 13 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's *

Dec. 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch *

* with OVERCAST opening

Almost a year ago, GOD FORBID frontman Byron Davis was asked by DJ Ramo (a.k.a. Omar Rodriguez) of The Metal Mixtape if there have been any conversations between him and his bandmates about new music. He responded at the time: "We've had an initial conversation like that. And I'm trying to bring back those conversations.

"We all live separate lives," he explained. "Two members have full functioning families, so if we're gonna do something, it has to make sense. Unfortunately, we're not at a stage where we have a stockpile of money to make these things happen, so we have to be fiscally responsible every time we decide to do this, to see if it financially makes sense to do it. It's not like a band that dissolved and everybody still lives in the same area. We're scattered across the U.S. now. So all that comes into play.

"As long as people really want to come see us, I'm more than happy to get out there, but it has to make sense. Because I'm not gonna jeopardize the future of my personal [life] that I had to rebuild. And I don't expect anyone or know that anyone else in the band to do the same for themselves. We have to be smart about it, and it needs to make sense.

"I think that until we get new music, anything more is just playing… It's not really playing ourselves out. It's just… Dude, I want new music," Byron added. "The dudes in the band want new music. I'd rather spend the time writing music than playing shows at this point, to be honest. I wanna get out there and have something new. Yeah, we have a couple of B-sides that no one's ever heard, but I wanna have new current music. So, we'll see what happens. Everyone has schedules. And then GOD FORBID is not one of those bands that just throws anything together. When we write, we take our time and we write. Luckily for us, everyone in our band is about integrity, so they're not just gonna throw out some slop. So, it's gonna have to go through the gauntlet a couple of times before parts get cemented as the parts. And then from there, then we'll put it together, run some demos. I already started speaking to my man that produced a lot of the material that we did, on the vocal tip. So when we do some material, it's gonna be a record worthy of being called a GOD FORBID record; it's not just gonna be thrown together. So if it takes a little bit longer, it's worth it. Nah, man, we can't be coming in with that bullshit. We've gotta stamp it with the GOD FORBID. It can't be less than; it's gotta be greater than. We've got a we got a back catalog that stands the test of time, and the new shit needs to stand the test of time as well. So that's how we go into the writing process."

GOD FORBID, a New Jersey-based band which helped pioneer the metalcore and New Wave Of American Heavy Metal sound in the late '90s and early '00s along with acts like LAMB OF GOD, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and SHADOWS FALL, broke up in 2013. The band reunited in 2022 for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia and has played sporadic shows ever since.

GOD FORBID's performance at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September 2022 at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia marked the band's first live appearance in over nine years.

GOD FORBID's lineup for its recent concerts has included Doc Coyle (guitar),Byron Davis (vocals),Corey Pierce (drums) and John "Beeker" Outcalt (bass),along with Nick Hipa (guitar; ex-AS I LAY DYING),who joined the group in July 2022.

GOD FORBID officially called it quits in August 2013 following Doc's departure.

GOD FORBID's latest album, "Equilibrium", was released in March 2012 via Victory Records. The bulk of the CD was recorded by Mark Lewis (THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, WHITECHAPEL, DEVILDRIVER, TRIVIUM),with Jason Suecof (TRIVIUM, ALL THAT REMAINS, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, CHIMAIRA, DEVILDRIVER) stepping in during the the vocal-tracking stage. The effort was mixed by acclaimed Swedish producer Jens Bogren, who previously worked with such acts as KATATONIA, OPETH, PARADISE LOST and AMON AMARTH.

"Equilibrium" sold 3,400 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 156 on The Billboard 200 chart. The effort landed at No. 7 on the Top New Artist Albums (Heatseekers) chart, which lists the best-selling albums by new and developing artists, defined as those who have never appeared in the Top 100 of The Billboard 200.