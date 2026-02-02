GODSMACK Announces 'The Rise Of Rock' 2026 Tour With STONE TEMPLE PILOTS And DOROTHY

Multi-platinum rock titans GODSMACK have announced a massive "The Rise Of Rock" 2026 tour, a sprawling North American run featuring special guests STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and DOROTHY. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will bring GODSMACK's signature high-octane live show to amphitheaters nationwide.

The tour kicks off Sunday, May 10 in Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live and makes stops across the U.S. and Toronto, Canada, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, and California, before wrapping Saturday, September 26 at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa, Idaho.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 3 at 10 a.m. local time until Friday, February 6 at 9 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. General onsale begins Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com,

The "BulletProof" Experience is the ultimate GODSMACK fan upgrade, featuring great tickets, priority venue entry, and an exclusive set of collectible VIP merch. Package highlights include a limited-edition 11x17 art print, GODSMACK-branded guitar pick tin with picks, a three-piece skull enamel pin set inspired by classic album eras, and a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard — your official pass to the tribe.

GODSMACK's "The Rise Of Rock" tour dates:

May 7 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*†

May 9 - Camden, NJ - MMRBQ

May 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

May 12 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 14 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater

May 16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*†

May 19 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

May 21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 23 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

May 24 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

May 27 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 29 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

May 30 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Jun. 12 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

Jun. 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Jun. 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater

Jun. 18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Jun. 20 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Jun. 21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jun. 23 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Jun. 24 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

Jun. 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Jun. 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Jun. 30 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Jul. 2 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Jul. 3 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sep. 6 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Casino**†

Sep. 7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Sep. 9 - Denver, CO - JUNKYARD

Sep. 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino**†

Sep. 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - KUPD UFest*

Sep. 15 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sep. 19 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep. 20 - Corning, CA - Rolling Hills Casino and Resort**†

Sep. 22 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sep. 24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sep. 26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - KQXR XFest*

* Festival performance

** DOROTHY only

† Not a Live Nation date

Last April, GODSMACK confirmed the departure of the band's longtime drummer Shannon Larkin and guitarist Tony Rombola. In a statement at the time, GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna said that Rombola and Larkin "decided to retire from the band permanently, on good terms, but for no other reason than to fulfill their desire to live a more simple and quiet life away from touring."

He added: "Their departure marks the end of an era, but it also opens the door for new and exciting possibilities. We want to assure you that Shannon and Tony will always be part of our family, and their contributions will forever echo in our music. We respect their decisions and support them wholeheartedly as they pursue their own individual paths.

"Robbie [Merrill, GODSMACK bassist] and I are also excited to explore new directions, and although we have not made any permanent decisions about who may replace Tony and Shannon, we will be continuing this journey together, and we look forward to sharing the decisions we make with all of you as they happen.

GODSMACK kicked off its 2025 European tour on March 22, 2025 at Arena 8888 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The day before the Sofia concert, Erna told Elena Rozberg of Bulgaria's Z-Rock radio station that "personal things" were preventing Tony and Shannon from taking part in the trek and explained that "a couple of guest musicians" — drummer Will Hunt of EVANESCENCE and guitarist Sam Koltun of DOROTHY — were playing with GODSMACK while he and Merrill were " trying to figure out exactly what's happening".

In a since-deleted video shared on Facebook, Larkin addressed his absence from GODSMACK's ongoing tour, saying: "Well, there's been lots of speculation about [why Tony and I are not on the road].

"First of all, I just wanna thank everybody for the outpouring of texts, all my family and friends. I'm okay. Tony's okay. But we did quit the band last year, after lots of talking to Sully and Robbie. And they understood that we didn't wanna tour anymore — that's the reason — and we understood that they wanted to tour. And so we understood each other. And in the end, GODSMACK's out there touring and we are happily here living our lives.

"Tony turned 60. I'm 58. Look, it's not a physical thing. We wanna be home with everything that we love.

"[It's been] 40 years — think of that; 40 years I've been touring. 28 years for Rombola. And we're getting a little older, so we decided to quit it. And that's it.

"But thanks. And we love you all, the fans and everything.

"This wasn't a bad thing, and I know it looks like it, but I will talk more about it in the future. But it's all love. We're brothers for life with Sully and Robbie, and we wish Will and Sam the best. And all the fans, keep going [to the shows]. They're kicking fucking ass.

"As Sully said at the very end, all good things must come to an end. So GODSMACK didn't come to an end — it's just a new chapter for them — and it's certainly a new chapter for Tony and I. And we're already making music, and everybody's happy. So be happy, people."

Larkin joined GODSMACK in 2002 after cutting his teeth with WRATHCHILD (later WRATCHILD AMERICA and SOULS AT ZERO) before getting picked up by UGLY KID JOE in time for a taste of their zenith.

Tony had been the lead guitarist and backing vocalist for GODSMACK since the mid-1990s following the departure of Lee Richards.

GODSMACK's spring 2025 European tour featured support from P.O.D. and DROWNING POOL.

The 14-date trek ended on April 12, 2025 in Oberhausen, Germany.

GODSMACK's latest album, "Lighting Up The Sky", was released in February 2023 via BMG. The LP was co-produced by Erna and Andrew "Mudrock" Murdock (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, ALICE COOPER).

The first single from "Lighting Up The Sky", "Surrender", which arrived in September 2022, marked the first release from GODSMACK in four years, following their globally acclaimed and gold-certified 2018 album "When Legends Rise", which earned the Erna-fronted outfit a No. 1 spot across U.S. Hard Rock, Rock, and Alternative album charts.