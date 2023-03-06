GODSMACK, PANTERA, ROB ZOMBIE, LIMP BIZKIT, BUSH, Others Confirmed For 2023 ROCKLAHOMA Festival

Rocklahoma welcomes GODSMACK, PANTERA, Rob Zombie, LIMP BIZKIT, BUSH, CHEVELLE, Corey Taylor and many more top rock acts to America's Biggest Labor Day Weekend Party, from Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside Tulsa. The festivities kick off with the Rocklahoma campgrounds opening on Sunday, August 27 and music performances get underway at the official Rocklahoma pre-party on Thursday, August 31.

Rocklahoma was founded in 2007 and showcases the best rock artists performing on three stages, with a wide range of onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages that live up to the festival's motto of "Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock."

The music lineup for Rocklahoma 2023 is as follows:

PANTERA

GODSMACK

ROB ZOMBIE

LIMP BIZKIT

BUSH

CHEVELLE

COREY TAYLOR

DAUGHTRY

THEORY OF A DEADMAN

MINISTRY

ASKING ALEXANDRIA

CODE ORANGE

GWAR

P.O.D.

MAMMOTH WVH

ATREYU

JINJER

SKID ROW

BUCKCHERRY

WARRANT

L.A. GUNS

KIX

FILTER,

FUEL

AYRON JONES

BLACK STONE CHERRY

MOTHICA

FROM ASHES TO NEW

NEW YEARS DAY

CROBOT

FAME ON FIRE

BULLETBOYS

DAYSEEKER

PLUSH

DEAD POET SOCIETY

BRKN LOVE

STEVEN ADLER

DEAD WEST

SHOT OF POISON

SMALL TOWN SINDROME

90LB WESSEL

JESSIKILL

SNAKE BITE WHISKEY

DAYMES ROCKET

BAT ALLIANCE

STONEBREED

SIIN ROCKS

NOVA REX

Corey Taylor says: "Couldn't be more stoked to include Rocklahoma in our first major leg for 'CMF2'! We'll be playing brand new tunes, plus CMFT, SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR, everything under the sun! Plus, we get to hang with our friends in PANTERA, Rob Zombie and so many others this Labor Day. This ain't POLKA-LAHOMA. This is ROCKLAHOMA. We'll see you all there!"

Added Dave Geincke, founder and vice-president, general manager of Rocklahoma: "We are excited to be coming back for our 17th year with our biggest lineup yet. Celebrating the end of summer over Labor Day with our Rocklahoma family is the highlight of our year and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to Pryor, OK to party with us!"

Fans are invited to kick off the party early at The Roadhouse on Thursday, August 31 for the Rocklahoma Pre-Party, featuring performances from WARRANT, L.A. GUNS, BULLETBOYS and VOODOO MOONSHINE. The preparty is open to anyone with a Rocklahoma weekend pass. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with friends throughout Rocklahoma. Weekend General Admission and VIP passes for Rocklahoma will be available at the festival's Phase 1 pricing when the pre-sale launches on Tuesday, March 7 at noon CT / 1:00 p.m. ET via Rocklahoma socials. Phase 2 pricing goes into effect at the launch of the general pass on sale this Friday, March 10 at noon CT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

In addition, limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie, and Rockstar Reserved VIP Packages along with ultra VIP packages including the Big Shot Porch, Big Shot Penthouse, and Garage Cabana VIP packages are also available. Please visit rocklahoma.com/passes.html for details and to purchase passes. Note: All weekend passes are for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Single day lineup and pass sales will be coming this spring.

Rocklahoma is known for the best festival camping grounds in the U.S. featuring multiple options throughout the festival site, including "Glamping" opportunities. The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience and will be open from Sunday, August 27 at noon CT through Tuesday, September 5 at noon CT.

"Glamping" check-in begins on Thursday, August 31 with a Monday, September 4 check-out. General Admission, VIP camping, and VIP Glamping packages are available at checkout and are only available as an add-on to

festival admission passes. Information on camping add-ons can be found at rocklahoma.com/camping.

Festival doors open at 2:00 PM daily, and doors for The Roadhouse open at 10:30 AM daily.

Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, Oklahoma. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower houses, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas, and much more.

For more information, visit www.Rocklahoma.com.