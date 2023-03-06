GODSMACK, PANTERA, ROB ZOMBIE, LIMP BIZKIT, BUSH, Others Confirmed For 2023 ROCKLAHOMA Festival

GODSMACK, PANTERA, ROB ZOMBIE, LIMP BIZKIT, BUSH, Others Confirmed For 2023 ROCKLAHOMA FestivalMarch 6, 2023
Rocklahoma welcomes GODSMACK, PANTERA, Rob Zombie, LIMP BIZKIT, BUSH, CHEVELLE, Corey Taylor and many more top rock acts to America's Biggest Labor Day Weekend Party, from Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside Tulsa. The festivities kick off with the Rocklahoma campgrounds opening on Sunday, August 27 and music performances get underway at the official Rocklahoma pre-party on Thursday, August 31.
Rocklahoma was founded in 2007 and showcases the best rock artists performing on three stages, with a wide range of onsite camping amenities and unparalleled VIP packages that live up to the festival's motto of "Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock."
The music lineup for Rocklahoma 2023 is as follows:
PANTERA
GODSMACK
ROB ZOMBIE
LIMP BIZKIT
BUSH
CHEVELLE
COREY TAYLOR
DAUGHTRY
THEORY OF A DEADMAN
MINISTRY
ASKING ALEXANDRIA
CODE ORANGE
GWAR
P.O.D.
MAMMOTH WVH
ATREYU
JINJER
SKID ROW
BUCKCHERRY
WARRANT
L.A. GUNS
KIX
FILTER,
FUEL
AYRON JONES
BLACK STONE CHERRY
MOTHICA
FROM ASHES TO NEW
NEW YEARS DAY
CROBOT
FAME ON FIRE
BULLETBOYS
DAYSEEKER
PLUSH
DEAD POET SOCIETY
BRKN LOVE
STEVEN ADLER
DEAD WEST
SHOT OF POISON
SMALL TOWN SINDROME
90LB WESSEL
JESSIKILL
SNAKE BITE WHISKEY
DAYMES ROCKET
BAT ALLIANCE
STONEBREED
SIIN ROCKS
NOVA REX
Corey Taylor says: "Couldn't be more stoked to include Rocklahoma in our first major leg for 'CMF2'! We'll be playing brand new tunes, plus CMFT, SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR, everything under the sun! Plus, we get to hang with our friends in PANTERA, Rob Zombie and so many others this Labor Day. This ain't POLKA-LAHOMA. This is ROCKLAHOMA. We'll see you all there!"
Added Dave Geincke, founder and vice-president, general manager of Rocklahoma: "We are excited to be coming back for our 17th year with our biggest lineup yet. Celebrating the end of summer over Labor Day with our Rocklahoma family is the highlight of our year and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to Pryor, OK to party with us!"
Fans are invited to kick off the party early at The Roadhouse on Thursday, August 31 for the Rocklahoma Pre-Party, featuring performances from WARRANT, L.A. GUNS, BULLETBOYS and VOODOO MOONSHINE. The preparty is open to anyone with a Rocklahoma weekend pass. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full-service bar, and a great place to hang with friends throughout Rocklahoma. Weekend General Admission and VIP passes for Rocklahoma will be available at the festival's Phase 1 pricing when the pre-sale launches on Tuesday, March 7 at noon CT / 1:00 p.m. ET via Rocklahoma socials. Phase 2 pricing goes into effect at the launch of the general pass on sale this Friday, March 10 at noon CT / 1:00 p.m. ET.
In addition, limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie, and Rockstar Reserved VIP Packages along with ultra VIP packages including the Big Shot Porch, Big Shot Penthouse, and Garage Cabana VIP packages are also available. Please visit rocklahoma.com/passes.html for details and to purchase passes. Note: All weekend passes are for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Single day lineup and pass sales will be coming this spring.
Rocklahoma is known for the best festival camping grounds in the U.S. featuring multiple options throughout the festival site, including "Glamping" opportunities. The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience and will be open from Sunday, August 27 at noon CT through Tuesday, September 5 at noon CT.
"Glamping" check-in begins on Thursday, August 31 with a Monday, September 4 check-out. General Admission, VIP camping, and VIP Glamping packages are available at checkout and are only available as an add-on to
festival admission passes. Information on camping add-ons can be found at rocklahoma.com/camping.
Festival doors open at 2:00 PM daily, and doors for The Roadhouse open at 10:30 AM daily.
Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, Oklahoma. The Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds is a premier destination for a multi-day festival and includes onsite camping with access to restrooms and shower houses, a general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, hospitality areas, and much more.
For more information, visit www.Rocklahoma.com.
Comments Disclaimer And Information