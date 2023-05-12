GODSMACK's SULLY ERNA Craves 'The Simplicity Of Life' After Three Decades On The Road

GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna recently spoke to Pete Bailey of Primordial Radio about his band's decision to focus on touring and no longer release new albums following the arrival of "Lighting Up The Sky" in February. Regarding how long he and his bandmates plan to keep performing, Erna said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's a lot of bands that have much more veteran status than we do — the AEROSMITHs, THE ROLLING STONES, the METALLICAs, the FOO FIGHTERS. Some of those bands, it may be in their blood to the point where — obviously with THE STONES; I mean, what are they? A hundred and six years old now? They're never gonna stop. I mean, they're probably gonna die in a roadcase. I don't want that for me and my life."

Sully continued: "There's other things that I wanna enjoy. And the things that I wanna enjoy and some of the guys in the band really love are the simplicity of life. And that's the stuff we've been deprived of our whole lives. So most people just work their jobs — they get up, they make their kids breakfast, they go to work, they come home, they spend time with their family and do the things that they do. And this life that we live is kind of a fantasy life for them; it's not really a reality. They see that as a whole different kind of lifestyle where we look at the simplicity of their lives and go, 'Those are the things that we crave. Those are the things that we'd like to spend our time doing.' And that's what I'm kind of looking forward to."

GODSMACK kicked off its 2023 U.S. tour on May 4 at the 107.9 KBPI Birthday Bash at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado.

This past March, GODSMACK and STAIND announced a 25-city co-headlining 2023 tour, produced by Live Nation. The trek kicks off on July 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri, with stops across the U.S. before wrapping up in Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre on August 31.

"Lighting Up The Sky" was co-produced by Erna and Andrew "Mudrock" Murdock (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, ALICE COOPER).

The first single from "Lighting Up The Sky", "Surrender", which arrived in September, marked the first release from GODSMACK in four years, following their globally acclaimed and gold-certified 2018 album "When Legends Rise", which earned the Erna-fronted outfit a No. 1 spot across U.S. Hard Rock, Rock, and Alternative album charts.