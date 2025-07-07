GODSMACK's SULLY ERNA On OZZY OSBOURNE's Last Performance: 'Another Childhood Hero Of Mine Has Taken His Final Bow'

GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna has paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, two days after the BLACK SABBATH singer played his final show as part of the "Back To The Beginning" event at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Earlier today (Monday, July 7),Erna took to his social media to share photos of him with Ozzy and Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon, and he included the following message: "Dear @ozzyosbourne & @sharonosbourne, it's hard to believe this moment in time has finally come. Where yet another childhood hero of mine has taken his final bow.

"For all of you who may not know, these two incredible people changed my life and the trajectory of my bands life forever, when they made a decision in 1999 to take a young band called GODSMACK on tour with the Ozzfest," he continued. " Then again, later that same year when we were asked to support BLACK SABBATH, touring the world and gaining more and more popularity through Ozzy's fan base. And a third run on Ozzfest 2000!

"Thank you for giving us that opportunity and changing our lives forever. For helping us find our own life and career in music. Like so many artists, I love you for being a major part of my rock 'n' roll family and memories.

"It's hard to believe we won't see you on stage again, but what an incredible run you have BOTH had," Erna added. "You Ozzy, for being the absolute metal warrior that you have been to all of us our entire lives. Standing tall, mesmerizing and commanding tens of thousands of people every night on stage, fearlessly and unapologetically. And for you Sharon, because we all know you are the mastermind, the rock and the glue that held Ozzy together all these years, keeping him healthy, motivated and focused, so he was able to give us as many decades of absolutely incredible music and performances that he has.

"I'm humbled enough to know that I'm nothing but a tiny grain of sand next to every artist and fan in the world who admires and loves you Ozzy, and how many people you have touched deeply through your music and dedication. But I am so proud and honored to be that little grain of sand that's connected to the mountain that you are!

"With Love & Respect, Hail the Prince of darkness!"

According to The Guardian, "Back To The Beginning" was livestreamed to more than five million fans worldwide.

Ozzy played a five-song set with his solo band — consisting of guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos — before being joined by fellow original BLACK SABBATH members Tony Iommi (guitar),Geezer Butler (bass) and Bill Ward (drums) for four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

Ozzy's solo set consisted of four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz" — "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution" and "Crazy Train" — along with his 1991 "No More Tears" ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home".

The 76-year-old heavy metal singer, who has Parkinson's disease, sang while seated on a black throne and appeared overcome with emotion at times. "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the crowd.

At the end of SABBATH's set, Ozzy said: "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts." Osbourne was then presented with a cake, while fireworks lit up the stadium from overhead.

A message on screen then read, "Thank you for everything, you guys are fucking amazing. Birmingham Forever," before the sky lit up with fireworks.

More than 40,000 fans attended the event, which also saw performances from METALLICA, SLAYER, PANTERA, LAMB OF GOD and ANTHRAX, among others. Profits from the show will be shared equally between the charities Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

There was also an online auction benefiting those charities. Items up for bid included two Gibson guitars signed by performers, a GUNS N' ROSES pinball machine, several gold record and CD displays including BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid", LED ZEPPELIN's "Physical Graffiti" and METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets", plus more than a dozen travel packages.

A livestream of the daylong event was announced in June. While it was called a livestream, the video was delayed two hours from the in-arena start time.

Livestream tickets were priced $29.99, which got you live viewing and access to video for 48 hours. The livestream and T-shirt bundle was priced $64.98. It got you event viewing and a "Back To The Beginning" T-shirt.

"Back To The Beginning" was captured, produced and distributed by Mercury Studios ("One To One: John & Yoko", "American Symphony", "Metallica Saved My Life"). Mercury has partnered with Kiswe — the global D2C streaming partner behind the record-breaking BTS concert livestream — to deliver this moment of music history to fans across the globe.

The all-day event at Villa Park, produced by Live Nation, was hosted and compered by American actor Jason Momoa.

Curated by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, the event featured arguably the greatest lineup of rock and metal bands ever assembled on one day.

Two hastily assembled supergroups — dubbed Supergroup A and Supergroup B — performed at the event, with EXTREME's Nuno Bettencourt taking part in a five-song set of covers, while ex-Ozzy guitarist Jake E. Lee made an appearance for covers of "The Ultimate Sin" and "Shot In The Dark". Former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing joined Morello, Billy Corgan (SMASHING PUMPKINS) and Adam Jones (TOOL) for a rendition of PRIEST's "Breaking The Law", while LIVING COLOUR's Vernon Reid hopped onstage for a cover of Ozzy's "Bark At The Moon", with GHOST's Papa V Perpetua (a.k.a. Tobias Forge) handling lead vocals.