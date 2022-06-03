GoFundMe Campaign Launched For 24-Year-Old Man Who Committed Suicide At MARYLAND DEATHFEST

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the family of a 24-year-old man who tragically took his own life on Friday, May 27 while attending the 2022 Maryland Deathfest in Baltimore.

Axel James Markle from Pennsylvania reportedly jumped off the parking structure at the Baltimore Soundstage, which is one of several venues that hosted band performances during the four-day event.

Just before the act, Axel posted a brief message on his personal Facebook message that read: "I'm sorry to the people I've hurt. My life is in shambles and I can't live any longer. Fair well [sic]."

Earlier today (Friday, June 3),the Maryland Deathfest organizers commented on Axel's passing while offering a recap of this year's festival.

"As many of you know, a tragedy occurred just outside one of the venues on Friday, 5/27," the organizers wrote. "Like many others, this has been very difficult for us to process, and we don't think we'll ever fully process it. Our thoughts and condolences are with those that knew Axel and/or those that have been traumatized by this."

Rebecca Osan, a family friend who is organizing the GoFundMe campaign, wrote on the fundraising site: "Hello! you may or may not know me- but you most likely know Pinky, or Gail. Her beautiful son, Axel James Markle, tragically took his own life on Friday at the Maryland death metal Deathfest. And it's been difficult on her and unexpectedly put a strain on the family. Anything you can do to assist this family in their time of stress and need is beyond greatly appreciated."

In the days after Markle's death, a number of his friends took to social media to pay tribute to the young music fan. Ylrebmik Yad, who also attended this year's Maryland Deathfest, wrote: "He was like my little brother and he did shite that made me worry but he would come back and then I would run up to him and hug him and tell him, 'where have you been, I was so worried'! He appreciated that and we would laugh it off. He loves his doom metal and so did I. I appreciated his bass playing, appreciated his Harry Potter glasses, appreciated his hippy vibes."

Bob Samuelson called Axel "one of the sweetest people in the scene" and wrote that Markle "always lived life to the extreme all the way to the end."

Tyler Linberg wrote: "What was supposed to be an outstanding weekend of positivity and delight has turned into one of the worst days of my life. Today i have lost a dear friend, a true friend. I went out of my way to meet up with a beloved soul, Axel James Markle, to help him have the best weekend of the year. I hoped to help him. I wanted to aid him in his struggles. I wanted to help him find peace. I've spent the last 5 days with him, had some amazing times, and made a lot of memories I cannot ever forget. At no point did I imagine I'd be losing you from my life, much less today, alongside you. Rest in peace Axel, you deserve it, and I look forward to seeing you again when the time comes".

The Pittsburgh metal band ENTHEOGEN also paid tribute to Markle, writing: "At this time we would like to say goodbye to Axel James Markle. He was our first Merch guy and he was one of the most kind souls you could meet. He was a true lover of music and knew many bands and genres. He was also a great person to be silly and have a great time with . We wont discuss details for respect of the family and other friends. You will be missed more than you know."

