GOJIRA Among Honorees At LES FOUDRES 2025, First-Ever Ceremony Dedicated To French Heavy Metal

Progressive metallers GOJIRA and metalcore titans LANDMVRKS were among the winners at Les Foudres, the very first ceremony dedicated to French metal, which was held on Thursday, October 9, 2025 at the Bataclan in Paris.

A total of 12 awards were handed out at the event, including Foudre D'honneur, Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Artwork Of The Year, Audiovisual Creation Of The Year and Societal And Environmental Commitment Of The Year.

GOJIRA walked away with the Foudre for Live Performance Of The Year for the band's performance this past summer at the Carcassonne festival, as well as with the Foudre d'honneur. REVNOIR was named Revelation Of The Year, while Hellfest won the Foudre for Event Of The Year. LANDMVRKS was named Artist Of The Year and was honored in the Album Of The Year category for "The Darkest Place I've Ever Been".

Les Foudres 2025 was hosted by French comedian and actor Thomas VDB, whose full name is Thomas Vandenberghe. The event featured performances by CARPENTER BRUT and REVNOIR, among others, and was broadcast on France 4 and france.tv.

Les Foudres 2025 aimed to highlight the leading artists and bands that have shaped France's heavy metal scene, which has long been marginalized by major music awards such as the Victoires De La Musique, according to France's CNews network.

Arnaud Maillard, executive director of the Bataclan, said that metal music had not been properly represented in official ceremonies, emphasizing that the time had come to honor this growing and influential scene in France.

Les Foudres 2025 winners:

* Revelation Of The Year: REVNOIR

* Album Of The Year: LANDMVRKS - The Darkest Place I've Ever Been

* Artist Of The Year: LANDMVRKS

* Event Of The Year: Hellfest

* Audiovisual Creation Of The Year: Hotu and Vithia - clip for "Neo Paris" by RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR

* Live Performance Of The Year: GOJIRA at Carcassonne festival 2025

* Editorial Project Of The Year: "Children Of The Sabbath" book by Mathieu Yassef, Guillaume Fleury and Gabriel Redon

* Artwork Of The Year: Yoann Lossel – "Les Chants De L'aurore" by ALCEST (album artwork)

* Social And Environmental Commitment Of The Year: More Women On Stage campaign

* La Foudre Des Métiers De L'ombre: Frédéric Chouesne & Lorène Wienecke from Garmonbozia / Pascal Larre, stage manager / Corentin Charbonnier, photographer, editor and metal anthropologist

* Best-Selling Rock-Metal Album: ULTRA VOMIT's "La Puissance Du Pouvoir"

* La Foudre D'honneur: GOJIRA