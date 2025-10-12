Watch: Ex-OVERKILL Guitarist BOBBY GUSTAFSON Performs BLACK SABBATH, THIN LIZZY Classics With KINGS OF THRASH

This past Thursday (October 9),former OVERKILL guitarist Bobby Gustafson joined KINGS OF THRASH, the band featuring former MEGADETH members David Ellefson (bass) and Jeff Young (guitar),on stage at Piper's Pub in Pompano Beach, Florida to perform covers of BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid" and THIN LIZZY's "Cold Sweat". Video of his appearance can be seen below.

Back in July 2019, Gustafson said that he didn't regret turning down an opportunity to join MEGADETH in 1987 while OVERKILL and MEGADETH were on a joint U.S. tour. "I think it was the right thing to do — definitely at the time," Gustafson told the "Talk Toomey" podcast. "It was an honor that [MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine] had asked, and I've seen how many great musicians — guitar players and drummers — have gone in and out of the band since then. So I was definitely flattered. But [OVERKILL's second album] 'Taking Over' had just come out, and my thinking was, 'This album is much better than the first one.' And we were together with [MEGADETH] on the 'Peace Sells' tour, and they kind of looked a little chaotic and dysfunctional. And I'm, like, 'Well, I'm not gonna leave something that I'm in control of to be in something where I'm not in control.' And I just declined that night that he asked. I didn't really sit there and think about it. And then, unfortunately, by the end of that tour, we didn't even know this was coming, but Rat [Skates, OVERKILL drummer] left, and that was the last show that we did with him, was on that tour, and then he was gone. So then now we were in a weird situation; it kind of threw us all for a loop. But I look back and I wound up doing 'Under The Influence', which I love, and then 'The Years Of Decay', which is just, like, our sort of swan song type of album. And I'm glad that I stuck it out and just at least got those four albums — the classic OVERKILL albums — underneath my belt."

Gustafson said that he "stayed close" with Ellefson. "I did a little quote for his new book that's coming out, and we cross paths here and there," he revealed.

Bobby went on to say that he "would love" to do something with Mustaine once Dave had successfully completed his treatment for the throat cancer with which he was diagnosed earlier in 2019. "It would be nice," Gustafson said. "I'd like to see him go back to doing something pretty heavy again, real thrashy."

Gustafson joined OVERKILL in 1982 and played on the group's first four albums — "Feel The Fire" (1985),"Taking Over" (1987),"Under The Influence" (1988) and "The Years Of Decay" (1989) — before departing in 1990 amid growing tension between him and OVERKILL bassist D.D. Verni.

OVERKILL's current lineup includes Verni and vocalist Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth alongside guitarists Dave Linsk and Derek Tailer, plus the band's latest addition, drummer Jeramie Kling.

In addition to Ellefson and Young, KINGS OF THRASH features Chaz Leon (vocals, guitar) and DEAD GROOVE/BULLETBOYS drummer Fred Aching.

In May 2025, KINGS OF THRASH released a new single, "Lockdown", which Ellefson said "captures the true spirit of old-school thrash metal, with a lyric that can be seen as timely in this chaotic world we now live in."

During its 2023 "Thrashin' USA" tour, KINGS OF THRASH played another new original song called "Bridges Burned".

KINGS OF THRASH preciously completed a couple of tours during which it performed MEGADETH's classic albums "Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good" and "So Far...So Good... So What!" A live CD/DVD package called "Best Of The West…Live At The Whisky A Go Go" was recorded and filmed live at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California on October 15, 2022 and was released in March 2023 via Cleopatra Records. The DVD, which was directed by Michael Sarna for Inmotion Entertainment, included an appearance by another former MEGADETH member, guitarist Chris Poland.