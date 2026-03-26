GOJIRA's CHRISTIAN ANDREU Partners With JACKSON For Pro Plus Series Signature Rhoads RR24 EVTN6 Guitar

Jackson has partnered with Christian Andreu, the guitarist of the metal act GOJIRA, to release a new iteration of his signature series available in black with white bevels: The Pro Plus Series Signature Christian Andreu Rhoads RR24 EVTN6. Building upon his previous signature, the Pro Series Signature Christian Andreu Rhoads RRT, Christian Andreu collaborated with Jackson to create a guitar to withstand the demands of relentless performance. Built for the road, this signature empowers players to push the boundaries of sonic innovation.

"It started as love at first sight when I was 15, seeing the legendary Kirk Hammett wield this iconic shape. It was the most metal thing I'd ever seen, and I was hooked," said Christian Andreu. "Twenty years later, holding my first Jackson RR signature model turned that teenage dream into reality. And now, I'm even more excited to introduce my brand-new RR signature guitar. This instrument isn't just something I play live; it's an extension of who I am. It's also an honor to represent the first‑ever RR model equipped with an EverTune bridge! With an unbelievably smooth neck, perfect balance and effortless playability, this guitar feels like it was built for me. I couldn't be prouder of how it turned out."

From their legendary 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony to stages across the globe, GOJIRA's groundbreaking blend of thrash and progressive elements has created a monstrous groove metal sound that captivates audiences worldwide. Christian Andreu's boundary-pushing approach to heavy metal aligns with Jackson's dedication to crafting premium instruments that unleash musicians' creative potential. Andreu's distinctive approach to heavy metal innovation comes to life through the precision-engineered Pro Plus Series Signature Christian Andreu Rhoads RR24 EVTN6. This signature model delivers the precision, power and sonic versatility that fuel Andreu's vision of empowering players to forge their own path in heavy music.

Key features include:

EverTune F6 bridge — Essential for Christian's aggressive playing style and touring conditions, this bridge locks in perfect pitch.

Fishman Fluence Modern humbucker — From GOJIRA's crushing high-gain aggression to articulate clean tones, players can flip the versatile 3-way mini toggle to access the three different Fishman voicings and watch genres crumble beneath their fingertips.

24 Jumbo Stainless Steel Frets — To match Christian's dynamic playing style, the signature features 24 stainless steel frets on a lightning-fast 12"-16" compound radius ebony fingerboard, engineered so chunky rhythm riffs flow effortlessly into blistering lead territory.

Three-piece neck-thru construction — Combines graphite reinforcement with alder wings that deliver Christian's earth-shaking tone.

"This Pro Plus Series signature is the culmination of everything we've learned about extreme performance," said Jon Romanowski, VP of product, Jackson. "It's a precision-engineered instrument built to withstand the most punishing tour conditions while delivering the sonic brutality that defines GOJIRA's legendary sound. We're proud to collaborate with a groundbreaking artist who shares our commitment to creating instruments that unleash musicians' full creative potential."

For technical specs, additional information on new Jackson products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.jacksonguitars.com.

Pro Plus Series Signature Christian Andreu Rhoads RR24 EVTN6 (MSRP: $2,429.99 USD, £1,849 GBP, €2,199 EUR, $4,399 AUD, ¥412,500 JPY). From the crushing depths of metal legends GOJIRA comes Jackson's ultimate weapon — the Pro Plus Series Signature Christian Andreu Rhoads RR24 EVTN6. This isn't just another guitar. The three-piece neck-thru construction with graphite reinforcement and alder wings creates a bulletproof foundation that delivers earth-shaking tone with fortress-like stability. But the real game-changer is the revolutionary EverTune F6 bridge — pure wizardry that locks in perfect pitch no matter how hard players thrash, bend or punish this beast. The Fishman Fluence Modern humbucker obliterates everything in their path with bone-crushing lows, surgical mids and glass-shattering highs. Flip the 3-way toggle and watch genres crumble beneath players fingertips. Meanwhile, 24 stainless steel frets crown a lightning-fast 12"-16" compound radius ebony fingerboard where chunky rhythm riffs flow seamlessly into blistering shred territory. Jackson's sealed locking tuners provide rock-solid stability that never quits. The Pro Plus Series Signature Christian Andreu Rhoads RR24 EVTN6 is where GOJIRA's crushing legacy meets Jackson's relentless innovation — a weapon for total sonic domination.

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) — whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender, Squier, Gretsch guitars, Jackson, EVH, Charvel, Bigsby and PreSonus — follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2026, Fender celebrates 80 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

Jackson began in the late 1970s when heavy music experienced a virtuosic resurgence in popularity and a small Southern California repair shop became the epicenter of a new level of excellence. When extravagant young guitarists needed more from their instruments, a small staff of highly skilled craftsmen answered the call with a new breed of high-performance custom guitars. From that point on, heavy metal history would be written with Jackson's guitars lauded as the industry's shred machines. Known for their distinctive style and formidable substance, Jackson guitars have melded seamlessly with each and every sonic mutation across the metal genre allowing discerning guitarists everywhere to achieve an explosive sound. Over the years, Jackson has worked with some of the most influential and respected players in the world, and its roster of signature artists boasts guitarists whose impactful and game-changing contributions to heavy metal continue to inspire generations of musicians and fans. Today, Jackson is an owned brand under Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) and with a foundation of premium state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and the industry's finest team of seasoned builders, together they are poised for a new and transformative era.

Press photo supplied by Fender