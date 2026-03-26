JUDAS PRIEST: 50th-Anniversary Editions Of 'Sad Wings Of Destiny' Coming Soon

March 26, 2026, marks the 50th anniversary of JUDAS PRIEST's "Sad Wings of Destiny" in the U.S. (March 23 in the U.K.) — the landmark 1976 album that helped define the sound and ambition of heavy metal. Widely regarded as one of the most influential records in the genre's history, it continues to inspire generations of musicians and fans five decades after its release.

Originally issued in March 1976, "Sad Wings Of Destiny" captured JUDAS PRIEST at a pivotal moment, showcasing a dramatic leap in songwriting, musicianship, and sonic identity. Featuring iconic tracks including "Victim Of Changes", "The Ripper", "Tyrant" and "Dreamer Deceiver", the album set a new standard for blending progressive structure with pure metal intensity.

With its twin-guitar attack, soaring vocals, and ambitious compositions, "Sad Wings Of Destiny" became a blueprint for heavy metal's evolution and remains one of its most important recordings.

Exciter Records and its publishing affiliate Reach Music, in partnership with JUDAS PRIEST, have acquired the master rights to the album, returning control of this foundational work to the band and its creative partners.

To commemorate the golden anniversary, Exciter Records will release special editions of "Sad Wings Of Destiny" currently in production to celebrate its enduring legacy.

The special editions focus on creating truly definitive versions of "Sad Wings Of Destiny", returning to the original multitrack and master tapes. Developed in collaboration with JUDAS PRIEST, these editions deliver a new level of sonic depth, clarity, and fidelity.

The project will include newly remixed and remastered editions, following the approach established with the 50th anniversary of "Rocka Rolla", alongside audiophile-quality pressings of the original album.

JUDAS PRIEST said in a statement: "'Sad Wings Of Destiny' was a defining moment for us as a band. It's where we really began to shape the sound and identity that would carry through everything we've done since. To see it recognized 50 years on — and to have it presented in new editions — is incredibly meaningful."

Exciter Records president Michael Closter added, "We've returned to the original master tapes for 'Sad Wings Of Destiny' — untouched for decades — and we're excited and honored to bring these definitive editions to fans worldwide."

Fifty years after its arrival, "Sad Wings Of Destiny" remains a towering achievement that helped forge the sound and spirit of heavy metal itself. Further details about the upcoming anniversary releases will be announced in the coming months.

In a 2015 interview with OC Weekly, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford said that "Sad Wings Of Destiny" was his "personal favorite" PRIEST album. "I really love that album," he said. "It has a lot of good things going for it, and it's an important album for us as a band and for heavy metal music in general. It's just a very solid and representation of a lot of the best of PRIEST: the riffs, the tempo the songwriting and vocals. It still stands the test of time and is one of my personal favorites to this day, but that doesn't mean I don't love our other works."

For more information, visit ExciterRecords.com.