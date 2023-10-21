GORGUTS To Begin Work On New Album Later This Fall

In a new interview with RichardMetalFan, guitarist/vocalist Luc Lemay of Canadian death metal veterans GORGUTS, who are currently on tour in North America with CANNIBAL CORPSE, was asked about the status of new music from the band. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The new album, I'm gonna start working on this right after this tour. I took a long break from composition. My mind was just not into it. And I didn't feel I had anything to say. But now I have a clearer vision of what I wanna do, so it will be an easier task to do."

GORGUTS' tour with CANNIBAL CORPSE, MAYHEM and BLOOD INCANTATION is scheduled to conclude tonight (Saturday, October 21) in Louisville, Ketucky.

GORGUTS performed for the first time in nearly six years at Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly this past April. To celebrate the end of this extended break, the band played a special set exclusively of material from 1998's landmark "Obscura" and 1991's old-school classic "Considered Dead".

Few extreme bands can boast the pedigree of GORGUTS. During their early days as part of death metal's first wave, they created a legacy of legendary releases including their debut album "Considered Dead" (1991) and its more experimental and technical follow-up "Erosion Of Sanity" (1993). After a hiatus of five years, Lemay returned with a new lineup, which released the highly acclaimed and seminal third full-length "Obscura" (1998). By then GORGUTS had been busy at expanding and redefining the language of death metal. With a new lineup that left Lemay as the sole original member, the next milestone album was released under the title "From Wisdom To Hate" (2001).

Yet again the band went into hibernation, while their musical legacy continued to inspire and thrive as their native Quebec became a focus for technical death metal with acts such as CRYPTOPSY, NEURAXIS and BEYOND CREATION, to name but a few, following in their footsteps. After more than a decade of silence, Lemay unleashed "Colored Sands" (2013) with an all-star line-up including Colin Marston (BEHOLD THE ARCTOPUS),Kevin Hufnagel (DYSRHYTHMIA) and John Longstreth (ORIGIN, SKINLESS),who has in the meantime been replaced by Patrice Hamelin (QUO VADIS, BENEATH THE MASSACRE).

In 2016, GORGUTS released the "Pleiades Dust" EP. In an age of a postulated clash of cultures, Lemay delivered a piece of music that was conceptually and lyrically based on the "House Of Wisdom", a medieval library based in Baghdad and at the heart of the Golden Age of Islam with its many scientific breakthroughs in various fields of learning.

After a successful year of touring in 2017, GORGUTS once again receded into the shadows and went dark. That is until now.

GORGUTS is:

Luc Lemay - rhythm guitar, vocals

Kevin Hufnagel - lead guitar

Colin Marston - bass

Patrice Hamelin - drums

