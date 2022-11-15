GRAMMY AWARDS 2023: OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, GHOST, MUSE, TURNSTILE Among 'Best Metal Performance' Nominees

OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, GHOST, MUSE and TURNSTILE have been announced as the "Best Metal Performance" nominees at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California. The event will be aired live on CBS and Paramount+.

"Best Metal Performance" nominees:

* "Call Me Little Sunshine" - GHOST

* "We'll Be Back" - MEGADETH

* "Kill Or Be Killed" - MUSE

* "Degradation Rules" - OZZY OSBOURNE (featuring Tony Iommi)

* "Blackout" - TURNSTILE

"Best Rock Performance" nominees:

* "So Happy It Hurts" - BRYAN ADAMS

* "Old Man" - BECK

* "Wild Child" - THE BLACK KEYS

* "Broken Horses" - BRANDI CARLILE

* "Crawl!" - IDLES

* "Patient Number 9" - OZZY OSBOURNE (featuring Jeff Beck)

* "Holiday" - TURNSTILE

"Best Rock Song" nominees:

* "Black Summer" - RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

* "Blackout" - TURNSTILE

* "Broken Horses" - BRANDI CARLILE

* "Harmonia's Dream" - THE WAR ON DRUGS

* "Patient Number 9" - OZZY OSBOURNE (featuring Jeff Beck)

The eligibility period for the 65th annual Grammy Awards is October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

The nominations for all 91 categories were announced earlier today (Tuesday, November 15) during a livestream from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. The event was streamed live on Grammy.com and on the Academy's Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok channels. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. was joined by 12-time Grammy winner John Legend, multiplatinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo and 2023 MusiCares "Person Of The Year" honoree Smokey Robinson in announcing the 2023 Grammy nominees.

Among the new category changes this year is that albums must contain greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded music in order to be eligible for a Grammy; the previous eligibility rule was 50%.

DREAM THEATER was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which was held on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. DREAM THEATER was nominated for "The Alien", a track from its 2021 album "A View From The Top Of The World".

DREAM THEATER's previous Grammy nominations were for the song "On The Backs Of Angels", from 2011's "A Dramatic Turn Of Events" album, and the single "The Enemy Inside" from 2013's "Dream Theater".

The 2022 ceremony was the first since The Recording Academy announced that it had made significant changes to its awards process to ensure that the Grammy Awards rules and guidelines were transparent and equitable. The show no longer uses anonymous review committees to determine its nominees. Now, all nominees are based solely on thousands of votes from the Academy's voting members. They also changed the number of categories in which Academy members can vote and added two new awards.

In January 2020, former Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan filed a discrimination charge against the Recording Academy of Arts & Sciences, alleging she was being retaliated against for reporting misconduct within the Academy. In the 46-page complaint, Dugan further alleged that "the Grammy voting process is ripe with corruption," detailing secret committees the group used to "push forward artists with whom it has relationships." She said that as many as 30 artists who were not selected by the 12,000 voting members were added to the possible nomination list.