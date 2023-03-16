GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of 'We're An American Band' With 'The American Band' Tour

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD celebrates the 50th anniversary of its 1973 "We're An American Band" platinum single and album with 2023's "The American Band Tour", performing multiple shows across the country and dynamically underlining their trademark "rock and soul" classics.

Original founding member Don Brewer (vocals and drums) is the writer and singer of "We're An American Band", from the band's seventh album. One of rock's definitive anthems, the platinum-certified single went all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Says Don: "'We're An American Band' came to me when we were flying from town to town on our 'Phoenix Tour' in 1972. We were being sued by our former manager Terry Knight and he was trying to stop us from performing. The line 'We're comin' to your town, we'll help you party it down' came to me first and I wrote the song around that line. Taking snippets of things going on during the tour at that time, like staying up all night with Freddy King playing poker, four young chiquitas in Omaha, sweet, sweet Connie in Little Rock, and finally the declaration, 'We're An American Band,' because it sounds great and sings well. I feel lucky and blessed every time we play it live."

As part of this year's itinerary, the legendary rock and roll powerhouse will be the "special guests" of Kid Rock for two hometown shows in Michigan at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15.

Here are the 2023 GRAND FUNK RAILROAD tour dates, with more dates to be announced:

Mar. 18 - Clewiston, FL - Clewiston Sugar Festival - Civic Park

Apr. 01 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater

Apr. 13 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

Apr. 23 - Oxford, AL - Oxford Performing Arts Center

Apr. 29 - Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre

May 06 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

May 13 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

May 19 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Jun. 02 - Peachtree City, GA - Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

Jun. 09 - Lincoln, RI - Twin River Casino

Jun. 24 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

Jul. 07 - St. Louis, MO - River City Casino & Hotel

Jul. 14 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *

Jul. 15 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *

*Special guest of Kid Rock

Originating from Flint, Michigan in 1969, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD is extremely excited to be touring in 2023 marking a 54-year milestone. After playing to millions of fans on the band's tours from 1996 to 2022, GRAND FUNK's 2023 "American Band Tour" will continue to reach both new and long-time fans. The band will perform 45 shows throughout 2023.

Known as "The American Band," the high-energy five-piece group will play forty shows all over the USA this year. GRAND FUNK RAILROAD includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the multi-million selling hit "We're An American Band") and bassist Mel Schacher, "The God of Thunder". Joining Don and Mel are true "all-stars." Singer Max Carl is a rock veteran from 38 SPECIAL. Max penned and sang 38's biggest hit "Second Chance" and was co-founder of California's legendary JACK MACK AND THE HEART ATTACK. Don refers to Max as "the best blue-eyed soul singer on the planet. Lead guitarist Bruce Kulick is best known for his 12 years with KISS and has credits with Michael Bolton, Meatloaf and Billy Squier. (KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were influenced early on by GRAND FUNK.) Keyboardist Tim Cashion has a master's degree in music from the University of Miami. Affectionately called "Dr. Tim," his credits include stints with Bob Seger and the SILVER BULLET BAND and English soul man Robert Palmer.

GRAND FUNK laid the groundwork for such bands as FOREIGNER, JOURNEY, VAN HALEN and BON JOVI with its signature hard driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies. The fact that GRAND FUNK's legacy still reigns over the classic rock landscape fifty years after its 1969 birth in Flint, Michigan is a testament to the group's influence and staying power. Mega-hits "We're An American Band", "I'm Your Captain/Closer To Home", "Locomotion" and "Some Kind Of Wonderful" still receive continuous airplay on classic rock radio. "We're An American Band" has received notoriety in recent years being used in movie soundtracks and in television/radio advertising. The huge hit was featured in a General Motors national TV ad campaign and in Disney's animated feature film "The Country Bears". "We're An American Band" was featured in the Cuba Gooding Jr. film "Radio", and in the swash buckler "Sahara" starring Matthew McConaughey.

Internationally acclaimed GRAND FUNK has toured the world, selling out in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and South America. A 1971 performance at New York's Shea Stadium sold out faster than THE BEATLES. The group's widespread appeal is also evident in its prestigious recording achievements. Over their career, GRAND FUNK has had 19 charted singles, 8 Top 40 hits and two Number One singles ("We're An American Band" and "Locomotion", both selling more than one million each). The group has now accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales exceeding 25 million copies sold worldwide. The most recent gold CD award was presented to the band for their greatest-hits package "Grand Funk Railroad The Collectors Series".

The multi-talented band carries on the tradition of GRAND FUNK hits and creates a new chapter in the legacy of GRAND FUNK RAILROAD. GFR drew 25,000 people to their Molson Canal Series Concert outside Buffalo, 20,000 in Albany, New York, and 20,000 fans to downtown Orlando, Florida. EMI/Capitol (Universal Music) released a new GRAND FUNK greatest-hits package that includes a bonus DVD of rare concert footage. GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's 2022 "Some Kind Of Wonderful" tour was a huge success and now, with the group's 2023 "The American Band Tour", seasoned GRAND FUNK lovers and contemporary rock fans discovering the group for the first time will be able to celebrate the 50th anniversary of "We're An American Band" with GRAND FUNK RAILROAD.

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD is (pictured left to right): Bruce Kulick (guitar),Mel Schacher (bass),Max Carl (vocals),Don Brewer (drums),Tim Cashion (keyboards)

Photo credit: Allen Clark