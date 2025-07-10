GRAND FUNK RAILROAD Co-Founder MARK FARNER Once Again Blasts 'Bulls***' ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME

In a new interview with the "Rock Camp The Podcast", hosted by Tommy London, Britt Lightning and Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp founder David Fishof, ex-GRAND FUNK RAILROAD singer Mark Farner was asked how he feels about his former band having yet to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I think it's much like the U.S. government. There is no one there representing the will of the people. The collective will of the rockers is not represented at the Rock Hall. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is a bunch of just these music politics, but it's politics. And people say, 'Why ain't GRAND FUNK in the Rock Hall?' I say, because GRAND FUNK does not have that brown ring around our lips. And we don't bow to that God. All right?! And that's what it is. It's just totally political. It's bullshit. Excuse my English. I'm speaking truth."

Farner previously addressed GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's exclusion from the Rock Hall during a February 2021 interview with Sofa King Cool. Asked how it felt to see various rap and hip-hop artists inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame before the band he co-founded more than five decades ago, Mark responded at the time: "Well, it just shows the illegitimacy of that Rock Hall. And the people are definitely smart enough to know this. They need to be reminded, though, that the Rock Hall is not a representation of the will of the people; it is a representation of the will of the owners of the Rock Hall. That's what it is, and it is super political. And Steve Miller didn't have a good time there. I read some stuff that I just feel for him.

"You know something? I feel great about receiving the Cherokee Medal Of Honor," he said, referring to the award he received from the Cherokee Honor Society during a 1999 concert he performed in Hankinson, North Dakota. "I don't need to be in a Rock Hall. 'Cause without the people's opinion, it's fake. It's politicized, and, brother, it just ain't real."

Rock Hall rules state that artists become eligible a quarter century after their first records were released, but the Hall also claims that other "criteria include the influence and significance of the artists' contributions to the development and perpetuation of rock 'n' roll," which is, of course, open to interpretation.

Eligible for induction since 1999, KISS didn't get its first nomination until 2009, and was finally inducted in 2014.

DEEP PURPLE was eligible for the Rock Hall since 1993 but didn't get inducted until 2016.

Eligible since 1994, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD released 11 albums between 1969 and 1976, all of which went gold or platinum. "We're An American Band", "Some Kind Of Wonderful" and "I'm Your Captain (Closer to Home)" helped define 1970s rock and roll.

Farner wrote more than 90 percent of the GRAND FUNK music catalog and has always been known as the energetic driving force on stage, the engine that pulled the original GRAND FUNK RAILROAD to the top of the charts. His story and his imprint on music starts with Flint and since 1969 from his humble beginnings and a blue-collar outlook, Farner has captained a global crusade for love, peace and freedom and became a rock 'n' roll icon.

More than 60 years later, he commands the stage with the same intensity performing epic hits that defined a generation: "I'm Your Captain (Closer to Home)", "Bad Time", "Some Kind of Wonderful", "Foot Stompin' Music", "Heartbreaker", "Rock & Roll Soul", "Locomotion", "Mean Mistreater" and "We're An American Band". MARK FARNER'S AMERICAN BAND continues to tour, celebrating the 55th anniversary of the ground-breaking hit "I'm Your Captain (Closer To Home)".

In a recent interview with TribLive, Farner — who has been embroiled in legal battles with GRAND FUNK RAILROAD drummer Don Brewer and bassist Mel Schacher over the years — was asked if he thinks a full-fledged GRAND FUNK reunion could ever take place. He responded: "Well, I don't anticipate that since Don Brewer has said in interviews, and people — I didn't read the interviews — but people, my friends, said, 'Hey, man, forget about it.' He's not going to ever put it back together. He's running the show in the 'Fake Funk,' as they call it, my friends. But I have always been open to it, and I have pitched them face-to-face in corporate meetings. I'm thinking, why isn't your head put in making the most for the corporation? Aren't you bound to produce the most? And anyways, I've been pitching it for 24 years to put the band back together, but it's heard, and it's answered with laughter and whatever. It's okay, though. I have got to the place where I have forgiven those guys. They're just off their path, and a lot of people get off their path. They're led by various things, motivation, pursuit of money, pursuit of the fulfillment of their ego. There's a lot of things that are in play in life. Take your pick. But I have come to the place in my heart where I forgive them. I really do. But I wish that they would have put it back together while we are all still sucking air so that we could give the fans the real GRAND FUNK, but, I don't know, they're against it."