GREAT WHITE Parts Ways With Singer MITCH MALLOY, Recruits LAST IN LINE's ANDREW FREEMAN

GREAT WHITE has parted ways with singer Mitch Malloy and has replaced him with Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE). Malloy had been in GREAT WHITE for nearly four years, having joined the group in 2018 following the departure of Terry Ilous.

GREAT WHITE guitarist Mark Kendall commented: "Andrew brings another vocal perspective, a different grit in his delivery.

"We're so proud of our past. We're humbled that our fans have stood by us for all these years. Andrew being here now is the next chapter. We couldn't be more excited for fans to hear him sing the hits and help us continue to forge ahead."

Added Freeman: "I'm absolutely honored to contribute to the GREAT WHITE legacy. I'm fully aware of the history of this band and its brotherhood. Let's rock."

In a separate statement on his social media, Mitch said: "Since I have the best fans ever, I want you to be the first to know that I have moved on from GREAT WHITE. We have been headed in different directions over the past year, but our brotherhood will always be there. I will see you all on the road SOON — I'm excited about new adventures ahead, especially with the Mitch Malloy VH Experience and my Acoustic Storytellers show."

GREAT WHITE's current lineup is rounded out by Michael Lardie (guitar, keyboards),Audie Desbrow (drums) and Scott Snyder (bass).

A year ago, Kendall praised Malloy, saying his addition to GREAT WHITE made the songwriting process easier.

"With Mitch, I just send him music and he comes back with a song, which is really inspiring that he can do that," he told the "Nothing Shocking" podcast. "'Cause I think nobody can do that until they hear my brilliant idea, right? But Mitch is a songwriter — he has, like, 10 solo albums — so he's written plenty of songs. He understands song structure and all of that, so he can handle it. And, obviously, if I hear a vocal line that I think should be changed or something, that can always happen too. But it takes a lot of workload off me that I don't have to show singers every line or whatever."

Last November, Kendall confirmed in an interview that Ilous was fired from GREAT WHITE in July 2018 via e-mail. Mark added that Terry initially found out online that he no longer had a job with GREAT WHITE. "It got released on the Internet before we could tell him," the guitarist said. "It wasn't our publicist's fault. She released this information. So we hadn't told him yet, and she didn't know that. So he heard the information, and he's going, 'This is a hell of a way to tell [somebody he is out of the band].' And we were just [made out to look like] the bad guys all the way around. And so what do we do now? Go, 'Meet us somewhere, and we'll talk about it.' It was, like, 'He already knows.' So that was a tough situation. We're not bad people. We don't wanna hurt anyone."

Mark also defended GREAT WHITE's decision to part ways with Terry and hire Mitch, saying: "We had to look out for our music and make sure it's delivered the best it can be. We felt like with Mitch we could do it a little bit better. It's not that Terry is not awesome; nothing against him."

Ilous, frontman of '80s L.A. hard rockers XYZ, joined GREAT WHITE in 2010 after stepping in for touring vocalist Jani Lane (WARRANT).

The Ilous-led GREAT WHITE released two albums, 2012's "Elation" and 2017's "Full Circle", before Terry was dismissed from the group.

This version of GREAT WHITE is not to be confused with JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, which features original GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell alongside Robby Lochner (FIGHT) on guitar, Dan McNay on bass, Tony Montana on guitar and Dicki Fliszar on drums.

GREAT WHITE 2022 tour dates:

June 04 - Grand Casino Hotel & Resort - Shawnee, Okla. *

June 10 - Richmond Harley Davidson - Ashland, Va. **

June 10-12 - Orange Loop Rock Festival - Atlantic City, N.J. ***

June 18 - Anheuser-Busch Brewery - Merrimack, N.H.**

June 22 - The Newberry - Great Falls, Mont.

June 24 - Bash On The Riverwalk @ Minnequa Lake Veterans Memorial Park - Pueblo, Colo.

June 25 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, Wis.****

July 02 - Spooner Block Party @ Washburn County Fairgrounds - Spooner, Wis.

July 06 - Alameda County Fair - Pleasanton, Calif.

July 07 - The Marquee - Tempe, Ariz.

July 15 - Sounds Of Summer Concert Series @ Univest Perf. Center - Quatertown, Pa.*

July 30 - The Venue - Denver, Colo.

August 06 - Prairie Knights Casino & Resort - Fort Yates, N.D.**

August 12 - Paramount Arts Center - Ashland, Ky.**

August 13 - Honeywell Center - Wabash, Ind. **

August 20 - Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel - Fort Hall, Idaho*****

August 21 - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, Wash.*****

September 02 - Obetz Zucchinifest - Obetz, Ohio

September 03 - Lancaster Fair -Lancaster, N.H.

September 15 - Kansas State Fair - Hutchinson, Kan.******

*With QUEENSRŸCHE

**With SLAUGHTER

*** With STEPHEN PEARCY & SLAUGHTER

****With SLAUGHTER, STRYPER

*****With TESLA

******With QUIET RIOT