Greece's ROTTING CHRIST Announces New Album 'Pro Xristoy'

Greek extreme metallers ROTTING CHRIST are celebrating their 35th anniversary with the release of their 14th album. Due on May 24 via Season Of Mist, "Pro Xristoy" is bound to hold a revered place in the band's heretical history. Always true to their name, with "Pro Xristoy" the members of ROTTING CHRIST pay tribute to the last of the Pagan kings by offering up more towering, gothic, melodic black metal.

Now that ROTTING CHRIST are closing in on four decades, some followers might've wondered if there was any sacred ground left for them to conquer. But "Pro Xristoy" is a testament to a band that's still on the rise.

"This album was inspired by the might of ancient pagan wisdom", says guitarist/vocalist Sakis Tolis. "It's a tribute to those who resisted the coming of Christianity, which destroyed all the values, traditions and knowledge of the ancient world".

"Pro Xristoy" track listing:

01. Pro Xristoy (1:29)

02. The Apostate (5:01)

03. Like Father, Like Son (4:35)

04. The Sixth Day (3:56)

05. La Lettera Del Diavolo (4:01)

06. The Farewell (6:15)

07. Pix Lax Dax (4:33)

08. Pretty World, Pretty Dies (4:51)

09. Yggdrasil (5:04)

10. Saoirse (6:17)

11. Primal Resurrection (bonus track) (5:32)

12. All For One (bonus track) (3:37)

Recording lineup:

Sakis Tolis: Guitar/Vocals

Themis Tolis: Drums

Kostas "Spades" Heliotis: Bass

Kostis Fouk: Guitar

Guest musicians:

* Amdroniki Skoula - Vocals (on "La Letra Del Diavolo")

* Nikos Kerkiras - Keyboard

* Christina Alexiou - Choir

* Maria Tsironi - Choir

* Alexandros Loyziotis - Choir

* Vasilis Karatzas - Choir

* Andrew Liles - Narration (on "The Apostate", "Pretty World, Pretty Dies")

* Kim Diaz Holm - Narration (on "Ygdrassil")

To kick off what's shaping up to be a year's worth of devilish festivities, ROTTING CHRIST is heading off on a tour of Latin America in early February. Fans from Mexico to Argentina will have the pleasure of banging their heads to an unholy litany of the band's greatest hits. They'll also be treated to new songs off "Pro Xristoy" that are bound to become setlist staples.

Sakis and his brother Themis started ROTTING CHRIST back in 1987. In the three decades since, these Greek titans have left their blackened imprint all over the metal world. They've released 13 studio albums and played more than 1,3000 concerts around the globe. Underneath all this hard work, ROTTING CHRIST have but one vision — an urge to not only push the boundaries of extreme metal, but to keep reinventing themselves along the way.

ROTTING CHRIST's evolution has unfolded across several distinct chapters. After starting out closer to the barely controlled chaos of grindcore, they went on to establish the iconic sound of Hellenic black metal. Their albums often embrace refined gothic soundscapes, only to plunge back into the depths of blasphemous fervor. Each chapter marked another, further exploration, and an unwavering commitment to bush boundaries.

Photo by Chantik Photography (courtesy of Season Of Mist)